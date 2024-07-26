Live Nation & Music Forward Announce The Scholarship Recipients For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Dwell Nation, together with the Music Ahead Basis, has introduced the recipients of its 2024 scholarship awards. 5 school college students pursuing careers in reside leisure and the music business have been awarded a complete of $50,000 in scholarships.

These college students had been chosen for his or her tutorial achievements, management talents, and dedication to pursuing careers within the reside leisure discipline.

Scholarship recipients for 2024 embrace Adina Aaron, Cristian Meza, Jasmine Gordon, Michael Brown, and Raagavi Venkatesh.

“At Music Ahead, we assist pave the best way for youth pursuing careers within the music and reside leisure business,” acknowledged Music Ahead Basis Government Director, Nurit Smith. “With the assist of our beneficiant companions, we’re as soon as once more in a position to award impactful scholarships to deserving younger folks, offering a plethora of alternatives as they work to attain their targets and goals.”

Adina Aaron, a junior on the College of Southern California learning Enterprise Administration, acquired the $10,000 Dwell Nation Scholarship. She plans to discover varied roles within the music business whereas persevering with her creative pursuits.

“Successful [the Live Nation Scholarship is] an enormous assist in supporting my schooling and eradicating the monetary obstacles that stand in the best way of my goals,” mentioned Aaron. “With rising tuition and dwelling prices, this scholarship [gives] me the aid I must give attention to my research and make the most of alternatives to advance my profession. It [will] additionally assist me keep away from piling up scholar mortgage debt, permitting me to pursue my passions with out the concern of economic burdens.”

Cristian Meza, a senior at New York Metropolis School of Expertise learning Leisure Expertise, acquired the $10,000 Governors Ball Scholarship. He goals to turn out to be an audio engineer and open his personal music venue, impressed by his immigrant background and private drive.

“This scholarship means a lot to me,” says Meza. “Once I first began this journey, I at all times had folks telling me I couldn’t obtain my goals, and receiving this scholarship reveals me that there are folks on the market that do imagine in me, and my goals are reachable. I need to thank all of the individuals who didn’t imagine in me as a result of that simply helped me need it much more.”

Jasmine Gordon, a senior at Spelman School majoring in Comparative Ladies’s Research, acquired the $10,000 Tiffany Inexperienced Operator Scholarship. She is keen about branding and advertising and marketing in city music and goals to mentor future business leaders.

“Receiving this scholarship holds profound significance for me, serving as an important consider remaining enrolled at my establishment,” says Gordon. “This scholarship, established in reminiscence of certainly one of Dwell Nation’s first feminine live performance manufacturing specialists, embodies the spirit of pioneering ladies in reside leisure, and being a recipient motivates me to try for excellence and to function a job mannequin for different younger ladies aspiring to make their mark within the business.”

Michael Brown, a sophomore at Howard College learning Audio Manufacturing, acquired the $10,000 David E. Ballard Scholarship. This scholarship helps youth who’ve skilled homelessness and/or been a part of the foster care system and are pursuing a profession in reside leisure.

“I’d wish to ship my overwhelming gratitude to Music Ahead for investing in all my goals and holding them helpful,” says Brown. “Once I initially began my school journey, figuring out it will be a danger attributable to my lack of funding, I had no concept how my circumstances would end up. Not solely am I a first-generation school scholar, however I additionally come from a low-income family, and I’ve battled with homelessness previously, so me deciding to guess on myself wasn’t a simple alternative.”

Raagavi Venkatesh, a senior at Drexel College learning Music Trade, acquired the $10,000 Steven J. Finkel Service Excellence Scholarship and has already showcased her capabilities by means of organizing campus concert events.