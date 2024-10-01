Live highlights, stats, TV channel

by

The Tennessee Titans earned their first victory of the season on Monday, profitable 31-12 over the Miami Dolphins within the nationally-televised sport inside Exhausting Rock Stadium.

Nick Folks kicked 5 area targets, and the Titans protection suffocated the slumping Dolphins offense and new QB Tyler Huntley.

Will Levis injured his shoulder within the first quarter and didn’t return. Mason Rudolph was 9-of-17 for 85 yards and did not must do a lot aside from handle the ball in Monday’s sport.

Observe the Tennessean’s dwell Titans sport updates beneath:

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins: Stay updates, highlights from NFL Week 4 sport

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins rating

Leave a Reply