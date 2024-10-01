Live highlights, stats, TV channel

The Tennessee Titans earned their first victory of the season on Monday, profitable 31-12 over the Miami Dolphins within the nationally-televised sport inside Exhausting Rock Stadium.

Nick Folks kicked 5 area targets, and the Titans protection suffocated the slumping Dolphins offense and new QB Tyler Huntley.

Will Levis injured his shoulder within the first quarter and didn’t return. Mason Rudolph was 9-of-17 for 85 yards and did not must do a lot aside from handle the ball in Monday’s sport.

Observe the Tennessean’s dwell Titans sport updates beneath:

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins: Stay updates, highlights from NFL Week 4 sport

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins rating

Titans vs. Dolphins tales, information

GENTRY ESTES:The Titans win a sport! (And it was with out Will Levis)

GOOD AND BAD:Winners and losers from Tennessee Titans’ absolute beatdown of Miami Dolphins

STILL QB1:What Tennessee Titans’ Brian Callahan stated of Will Levis shoulder damage after win vs Dolphins

MILESTONE:Tennessee Titans accomplish one thing they hadn’t in 1,002 days in win over Dolphins

Titans vs. Dolphins participant stats

Titans participant stats

Mason Rudolph: 9-17, 85 yards

Will Levis: 3-4, 25 yards, INT; 2 carries, 5 yards

Tyjae Spears: 15 carries, 39 yards, TD; 2 catch, 0 yards

Tony Pollard: 22 carries, 88 yards, TD; 2 catches, 20 yards

DeAndre Hopkins: 2 catches, 31 yards

Tyler Boyd: 2 catches, 31 yards

Harold Landry: 5 complete tackles, sack

T’Vondre Sweat: 6 complete tackles, 2 TFL

Dolphins participant stats

Tyler Huntley: 14-22, 96 yards; 8 carries, 40 yards, TD

Tyreek Hill: 3 carries, 19 yards; 4 catches, 23 yards

Devon Achane: 10 carries, 15 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Jaylen Waddle: 4 catches, 36 yards

Brian Callahan: Will Levis is ‘100%’ Titans beginning QB

Titans coach Brian Callahan tells reporters postgame that Will Levis is “100%” the staff’s beginning quarterback when he’s wholesome. “It was not a choice based mostly on something aside from his well being,” Callahan stated.

FINAL: Tony Pollard TD stamps Titans’ first win in 2024

Tony Pollard wins the dash to the top zone inside the ultimate minute on 4th and objective to push Tennessee’s result in 31-12. And that’ll do it.

Titans win by that 31-12 rating towards the Miami Dolphins and transfer to 1-3. Tennessee scores 30+ factors for the primary time since Jan. 2, 2022.

Titans 24, Dolphins 12, 2:27 left in fourth quarter: Titans protection forces security on intentional grounding penalty in finish zone

Harold Landry and firm pressures Tyler Huntley ultimately zone and forces him to throw to nobody particularly apart from a diving Amani Hooker. It’s flagged for intentional grounding and is a security.

Titans 22, Dolphins 12, 3:36 left in fourth quarter: Dolphins rating TD however do not get two-point conversion

Miami will get right into a rhythm on a prolonged drive, with Tyler Huntley barging in on a 1-yard run for the landing.

Quandre Diggs intercepts the essential two-point attempt to preserve the Titans lead at two scores. The following onside kick try is recovered by Tyler Boyd.

Titans 22, Dolphins 6, 10:45 left in fourth quarter: Tennessee provides area objective No. 5 of the evening

Tennessee drives into the pink zone, aided by a Dolphins face masks penalty. Nick Folks hits from 29 yards out, his fifth area objective of the sport.

The Titans have outgained Miami 232-84.

Titans protection stops Dolphins’ porous offense on 4th down

The Dolphins arrange within the shotgun on 4th and 1 close to the Miami 40-yard line and run a outdoors learn possibility run that’s stuffed by James Lynch and Ernest Jones. It by no means had an opportunity.

Mike McDaniel is working together with his third QB in as many weeks, however the common sport plan has been terrible. The Titans protection have feasted and can proceed to feast on outdoors runs, and the Dolphins are decided to be that feast tonight.

The Titans can put this sport away on the subsequent drive.

Titans 19, Dolphins 6, 43 seconds left in third quarter: Nick Folks hits third from 50+ yards

The Titans are in run-the-clock mode on offense and handle one other Nick Folks area objective, this one from 51 yards out. He has three area targets from 50+ yards tonight.

Tyler Huntley has twice missed Tyreek Hill on an open go route. Would possibly see the Dolphins offense strive that once more quickly given the poor working manufacturing and common move sport.

Titans 16, Dolphins 6, 6:00 left third quarter: Tyjae Spears scores sport’s first TD

DeAndre Hopkins attracts a third-down move interference penalty to maintain the Titans drive alive, and Tony Pollard lastly hits a protracted one for 41 yards down the appropriate sideline to arrange 1st and objective.

Within the wildcat formation on the subsequent play, Tyjae Spears gallops into the top zone for a 7-yard TD run. PAT good.

Titans 9, Dolphins 6, 9:02 left third quarter: Dolphins appear OK with three factors

After a Braxton Berrios punt return into Titans territory (and an excellent deal with by Morgan Cox), the Dolphins appear content material to accept a protracted Jason Sanders area objective try. Sanders hits from 56 yards out to chop the Titans’ lead in half.

Mason Rudolph stays in at QB for Titans

The Titans protection has been regular tonight, forcing a three-and-out out of the locker room. Mason Rudolph stays within the sport at QB for the Titans.

Titans vs. Dolphins stats

Titans participant stats

Mason Rudolph: 8-14, 79 yards

Will Levis: 3-4, 25 yards, INT; 2 carries, 5 yards

Tyjae Spears: 7 carries, 28 yards; 1 catch, 5 yards

Tony Pollard: 8 carries, 15 yards; 2 catches, 20 yards

DeAndre Hopkins: 2 catches, 31 yards

Tyler Boyd: 2 catches, 30 yards

Harold Landry: 5 complete tackles, sack

Dolphins participant stats

Tyler Huntley: 7-10, 35 yards; 4 carries, 15 yards

Tyreek Hill: 2 carries, 16 yards; 2 catches, 3 yards

Devon Achane: 4 carries, 11 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Jaylen Waddle: 2 catches, 18 yards

Will Levis damage replace: What Brian Callahan stated about damage at halftime

Titans coach Brian Callahan advised ESPN throughout his halftime interview that Levis will play if he’s wholesome sufficient.

“It is only a matter of if he can bodily play,” Callahan stated to ESPN. “If he can play, he’ll go. However Mason has completed a very nice job for us.”

Rudolph led three area objective drives within the first half, whereas Levis tossed a first-drive interception.

HALFTIME: Titans 9, Dolphins 3

The Titans benefit from a nasty Miami punt and a Tyler Boyd 26-yard reception, the Titans offense rush up and get the ball clocked to arrange a Nick Folks 47-yard area objective as time expired.

Titans have punt partially blocked, and Dolphins keep away from catastrophe

Inside the ultimate minute of the primary half, Ryan Stonehouse’s punt is partially blocked by Calais Campbell. The ball travels 22 yards and is seemed to be touched almost concurrently by a Titans participant and a Dolphins participant.

It is first dominated to be touched by Dolphins defender Duke Riley and recovered by the Titans, however is dominated to be touched first by the Titans’ Mike Brown after evaluation.

So whereas chaotic, Miami will get the ball. And Tennessee simply had a punt altered by a Dolphins punt block made up of the first-team protection. The Titans must get it mounted ASAP, and so they wanted that repair after Week 1.

Titans 6, Dolphins 3 with 4:13 left in second quarter: Dolphins get on the board with FG

A L;Jarius Sneed unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a Tyler Huntley third-down run into Titans territory helps Miami transfer into area objective vary. Jason Sanders’ 44-yard area objective is nice.

Sneed was flagged early within the drive for knocking the ball out of Dolphins rookie RB Jaylen Wright’s arms after a play.

Titans 6, Dolphins 0 with 8:20 left in second quarter: Titans offense nonetheless making errors regardless of including one other FG

The Titans offense isn’t serving to itself proper now. A Tony Pollard run to arrange 1st and objective was wiped away by a Lloyd Cushenberry holding penalty. Following that, DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley every dropped passes. Ridley did choose up simply sufficient on a WR display to arrange a Nick Folks 52-yard area objective, which Folks made.

The one joyful fantasy gamers tonight up to now are those enjoying Folks. Titans’ lead is 6-0.

Will Levis damage replace: Levis stays out, Mason Rudolph stays in at QB on subsequent Titans drive

Mason Rudolph stays in at QB on the subsequent Titans drive. ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge experiences that Brian Callahan advised Rudolph that he’ll get no less than yet another sequence.

Kenneth Murray, Quandre Diggs set the sting to cease Tyreek Hill on fourth down

Kenneth Murray units the sting to string out Tyreek Hill’s stretch run to the left on 4th and 1, and Quandre Diggs makes the deal with to cease the Dolphins drive. That was nice pursuit by each to chop off and minimize down Hill who was making an attempt to win a race to the nook.

Titans 3, Dolphins 0 with 14:16 left in second quarter: Nick Folks 53-yard FG after Mason Rudolph leads drive

Mason Rudolph goes 3-for-3 in his first Titans drive, main Tennessee to a area objective. Nick Folks’s 53-yard strive is nice.

Rudolph accomplished passes to Josh Whyle and Treylon Burks for first downs to maneuver the Titans into scoring vary.

Will Levis damage replace: Levis is questionable to return

Will Levis is questionable to return with a knee damage, per the Titans.

Will Levis damage replace: Mason Rudolph will begin subsequent possession for Titans at QB

Will Levis is within the blue damage tent to get his shoulder examined because the Titans offense begins their third possession of the sport. Mason Rudolph is coming into the sport.

The Titans shouldn’t have an emergency third QB, for what it is price.

Will Levis simply quick on third down scramble, lands on shoulder

Will Levis dives for the primary down marker on third down, however is dominated to be simply quick. Brian Callahan opts to not problem the spot and punts from the Titans’ 45-yard line.

Levis is grimacing on the sidelines as he tries to loosen up his shoulder.

Keondre Coburn is questionable to return with knee damage

Titans defensive lineman Keondre Coburn is questionable to return to the sport with a knee damage, per the staff.

He got here off the sphere through the first drive for the Titans protection. Tennessee is already shorthanded within the inside line of defense with Jeffery Simmons’ absence.

Titans protection get first takeaway of season on backward lateral

Tyler Huntley’s move to Tyreek Hill within the flat was dropped and went backward, and Arden Key recovered the unfastened ball. He might have had an opportunity with a number of teammates main him downfield, however the whistle had incorrectly blown for an incomplete move.

After a evaluation, it is Titans ball.

Will Levis intercepted on first drive by Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah

After the Titans transfer into Dolphins territory on the primary drive, Will Levis is picked off by Dolphins EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah who dropped into zone protection. Ogbah used his legs to maintain management of the ball earlier than the ball hit the bottom.

Not an excellent begin in any respect. Levis appeared to find out the place that move was going pre-snap.

Titans open with the ball

The Tennessee Titans will obtain the ball first. Good likelihood for Will Levis to begin on the appropriate foot.

Jason Kelce calls Will Levis the “most enjoyable quarterback in soccer”

On ESPN’s Monday Evening Countdown pregame present, analyst Jason Kelce half-jokingly known as Will Levis the “most enjoyable quarterback in soccer.”

“I do not know what is going on to occur anytime he has the ball,” Kelce stated on Monday. “It is both going to be essentially the most insane throw I’ve ever seen… “

“….or essentially the most insane throw I’ve ever seen,” Kelce and fellow analyst Ryan Clark stated in unison speaking about Levis’ hit-or-miss nature.

READ MORE:Titans’ Will Levis is ‘most enjoyable quarterback’ within the NFL, Jason Kelce says

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. questionable after injuring knee in warmups

Dolphins working again Jeff Wilson Jr. injured his knee in warmups and is questionable to play, per the staff.

What’s the Titans’ plan at proper deal with?

Jaelyn Duncan is inactive, which begs the query given how non-committal the teaching employees was in regards to the spot during the last week: What’s going to the Titans do at proper deal with?

Nicholas Petit-Frere has struggled in each sport this yr, and it got here to friction throughout his missed block on a Will Levis sack-fumble within the fourth quarter towards the Packers. Duncan got here into the sport and did not look instantly higher, and Brian Callahan stated postgame that the place is “not solidified by any stretch.”

John Ojukwu is lively and can be an possibility if Petit-Frere struggles once more.

Jeffery Simmons inactive: Full Titans vs. Dolphins inactives

Jeffery Simmons will not play on Monday. He’s inactive together with OT Jaelyn Duncan and 5 others. Former Titans LB David Lengthy is out for Miami.

Titans inactives

OL Jaelyn Duncan

OLB Ali Gaye

TE David Martin-Robinson

TE Thomas Odukoya

DL Jeffery Simmons

LB James Williams

DB Julius Wooden

Dolphins inactives

OL Terron Armstead

DB Kendall Fuller

LB Mohamed Kamara

LB David Lengthy

RB Raheem Mostert

QB Skylar Thompson (emergency QB)

Tre Avery amongst two elevated from Titans apply squad

DB Tre Avery and DL Abdullah Anderson have been elevated from the apply squad to the principle roster for Monday’s sport.

We’ll see how this performs into the provision of Jeffery Simmons and L’Jarius Sneed. Inactives coming in lower than a hour.

What channel is the Titans vs. Dolphins sport on at present? Time, TV schedule

The Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins sport will broadcast dwell on ESPN nationally and WSMV domestically, with streaming choices accessible on Fubo, which gives a free trial to potential subscribers.

Watch Titans vs. Dolphins dwell on Fubo (free trial)

Who’s saying the Titans vs. Dolphins sport?

Play-by-play : Chris Fowler

: Chris Fowler Analysts : Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky

: Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky Sideline reporter: Laura Rutledge

Titans vs. Dolphins betting odds

Odds in line with BetMGM on Monday, Sept. 30

ODDS: Dolphins by 2.5

Dolphins by 2.5 O/U: 37 factors

37 factors MONEY LINE: Dolphins -140, Titans +120

Titans vs. Dolphins sport predictions

Titans beat reporter Nick Suss’ prediction: Titans 20, Dolphins 10

The Titans look dangerous, however the Dolphins look misplaced. Whoever Miami commits to at quarterback, it is laborious to see him posing an actual risk. Levis and the run sport construct some much-needed confidence heading into the bye, and the Titans lastly land within the win column.

Titans vs. Dolphins damage report

Inactives can be introduced at 5 p.m. CT on Monday. For now, this is the complete damage report for the 2 groups heading into the sport.

Titans damage report

DL Jeffery Simmons (elbow) — Uncertain

CB L’Jarius Sneed (hamstring) — Questionable

DB Amani Hooker (face) — Questionable

Dolphins damage report

OT Terron Armstead (concussion) — Out

DB Kendall Fuller (concussion) — Out

LB David Lengthy (hamstring) — Uncertain

RB Raheem Mostert (chest) — Questionable

WR Malik Washington (quad) — Questionable

QB Skyler Thompson (ribs) — Questionable

Easy methods to purchase Titans vs. Dolphins tickets

Tickets for Monday’s sport on StubHub are priced from $23 earlier than charges.

Titans vs. Dolphins climate

Monday can be a heat day in Miami, even through the 7:30 p.m. native time kickoff. The Nationwide Climate Service forecasts a partly sunny day with temperatures at 86 levels at kickoff with a 95-degree warmth index. There’s a minimal likelihood for precipitation, and the winds are forecasted to be calm.

Tennessee Titans 2024 schedule

All instances central

Common season

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chicago Bears, L 24-17

at Chicago Bears, L 24-17 Week 2 (Sept. 15): New York Jets, L 24-17

New York Jets, L 24-17 Week 3 (Sept. 22): Inexperienced Bay Packers, L 30-14 (Document: 0-3)

Inexperienced Bay Packers, L 30-14 (Document: 0-3) Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Miami Dolphins, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

at Miami Dolphins, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Week 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Week 6 (Oct. 13): Indianapolis Colts, Midday on CBS

Indianapolis Colts, Midday on CBS Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Buffalo Payments, Midday on CBS

at Buffalo Payments, Midday on CBS Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Detroit Lions, Midday on FOX

at Detroit Lions, Midday on FOX Week 9 (Nov. 3): New England Patriots, Midday on FOX

New England Patriots, Midday on FOX Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX

at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX Week 11 (Nov. 17): Minnesota Vikings, Midday on CBS

Minnesota Vikings, Midday on CBS Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Houston Texans, Midday on CBS

at Houston Texans, Midday on CBS Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Washington Commanders, Midday on FOX

at Washington Commanders, Midday on FOX Week 14 (Dec. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars, Midday on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars, Midday on CBS Week 15 (Dec. 15): Cincinnati Bengals, Midday on FOX

Cincinnati Bengals, Midday on FOX Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Indianapolis Colts, Midday on CBS

at Indianapolis Colts, Midday on CBS Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jacksonville Jaguars, Midday on CBS

at Jacksonville Jaguars, Midday on CBS Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): Houston Texans, TBD

We sometimes advocate fascinating services and products. In the event you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we could earn an affiliate price. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.