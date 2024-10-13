Live highlights, stats, TV channel

The Tennessee Titans suffered a 20-17 loss in opposition to their AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. beat L’Jarius Sneed for the go-ahead landing catch with 7:27 left in regulation.

Will Levis struggled to finish passes downfield, restricted to 95 passing yards on 16-of-27 passing.

Joe Flacco opened the sport by main a landing drive and throwing a landing go to Josh Downs, then tossing the game-winner to Pittman.

Comply with the Tennessean’s dwell Titans sport updates beneath:

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Reside updates, highlights from NFL Week 6 sport

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts rating

Titans-Colts information, tales

GENTRY ESTES:This week, it is the penalties that journey Tennessee Titans

NOT GOOD ENOUGH:Pissed off Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley sounds off after zero-catch sport vs Colts

NOT HAPPY:What DeAndre Hopkins, Brian Callahan mentioned about Titans-Colts go interference no-call

TITANS-COLTS KEY MOMENTS:How Tennessee Titans misplaced to Indianapolis Colts

FINAL: Colts 20, Titans 17

After a Michael Pittman Jr. first down catch, the Colts are in a position to drain the clock down underneath 30 seconds and punt the ball away. The punt is coffin-cornered contained in the Titans’ 5-yard line, and the multiple-lateral play doesn’t produce any achieve of be aware as time expired.

Tennessee falls to 1-4 and is gazing a depressing October with journeys to Buffalo and Detroit forward. Indianapolis is 3-3 and earn a win with out beginning QB Anthony Richardson.

Titans offense sputters once more; Tennessee punts the ball away with 2:26 left

After a primary down, Will Levis throws quick to Tyler Boyd for a small achieve then tosses incomplete twice. Tennessee punts the ball away with 2:26 left.

The Colts have proven within the final two drives that they’ll throw to try to transfer the chains even in these chew-the-clock conditions.

Colts punt ball away once more after missed deep ball to Alec Pierce

On third down, Joe Flacco overthrows a large open Alec Pierce (with L’Jarius Sneed trailing in protection) down the sphere. That might have been a landing if accomplished. Titans protection is bailed out by the dangerous throw, however they get the 3-and-out.

Rigoberto Sanchez’s punt is downed on the Titans’ 6-yard line. Will Levis will get another shot.

Will Levis intercepted by Julian Blackmon on a poorly-thrown deep ball

Will Levis places an excessive amount of air underneath a deep go down the sideline meant for Calvin Ridley, and Julian Blackmon will get the interception.

Ridley has no catches right now. Colts ball with 4:52 left.

Titans protection forces 3-and-out; Will Levis and the offense has ball with 5:34 left

The Colts fail to arrange a WR display screen on third down, and Indy punts the ball away after a 3-and-out. Going to be fascinating what number of occasions the Titans offense will get the ball once more right now with 5:34 left. The Colts can not run the ball constantly to empty the clock, however the Titans offense has struggled because the opening drive of the second half.

Titans offense goes 3-and-out once more, although officers miss clear go interference on third down

The Titans offense goes 3-and-out once more, with Levis throwing three incompletions. On second down, Levis’ throw to DeAndre Hopkins was on the cash for a primary down, however Hopkins had it knocked out of his fingers. On third down, Colts DB Jaylon Jones clearly interfered with Hopkins however no name was made. Titans coach Brian Callahan practically ran out to the numbers to protest the no-call.

Colts ball with a half-quarter to play.

Colts 20, Titans 17 with 7:27 left: Michael Pittman Jr. beats L’Jarius Sneed for TD

On third down contained in the pink zone, Joe Flacco lofts a ball towards Michael Pittman Jr. forward of the Titans blitz, and Pittman outwrestles L’Jarius Sneed for positioning and the ball for the rating.

Sneed additionally had a 33-yard go interference penalty earlier within the drive to set the Colts up in scoring vary.

Colts lead 20-17 after an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

Titans offense goes 3-and-out, places stress on Titans protection for fast cease

Tennessee’s offense goes 3-and-out after Tony Pollard is stuffed on third and 1, so the Titans punt the ball away.

Indianapolis has the ball at its personal 25-yard line with 12:50 left.

Titans 17, Colts 13, 14:57 left fourth quarter: Titans protection holds Indy to subject aim inside 5-yard line

Indianapolis drives down contained in the Titans’ 5-yard line, after which Jeffery Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat took over the goal-to-go downs to pressure a subject aim.

Colts are actually inside 4 after Matt Homosexual’s 22-yard subject aim. Large cease by the Titans protection there.

Large play of the drive was a Josh Downs fourth-down reception to maneuver the chains contained in the Titans’ 30-yard line.

Titans 17, Colts 10, 6:19 left third quarter: Tony Pollard 23-yard TD run on third and 19

The Titans’ prolonged first drive of the second half is capped off by a Tony Pollard third and 19 draw that turns right into a 23-yard landing. Good work by Pollard within the open subject, even when the Colts protection seemed disinterested in tackling him.

PAT good. 14 performs, 70 yards in 8:41 on the scoring drive.

Titans-Colts stats

At halftime….

Titans stats

Will Levis: 8-11, 50 yards, TD; 3 carries, 15 yards

Tony Pollard: 6 carries, 33 yards; 2 catches, minus-6 yards

Tyjae Spears: 6 carries, 27 yards

DeAndre Hopkins: 3 catches, 38 yards

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 1 catch, 9 yards, TD

Colts stats

Joe Flacco: 10-19, 94 yards, TD and INT

Trey Sermon: 9 carries, 23 yards

Josh Downs: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD

Halftime: Titans 10, Colts 10

Tennessee’s secondary twice is flagged for drive-extending penalty, together with an Amani Hooker DPI that wiped away a Kenneth Murray interception, serving to the Colts drive for a game-tying subject aim from 26 yards by Matt Homosexual with 19 seconds left within the half.

Colts backup RB Tyler Goodson had the large play of the drive on a 33-yard run, however the penalties helped Indy alongside too.

Titans will get the ball to begin the second half.

Harm updates: Colts DL Dayo Odeyingbo (a Vanderbilt alum) is questionable to return with a hamstring damage, whereas Titans DB Quandre Diggs has returned.

Titans 10, Colts 7, 11:09 left second quarter: Titans accept a FG

Will Levis’ third-down go wobbles incomplete, and Tennessee has to accept a 44-yard subject aim by Nick People. It was a gradual 15-play, 56-yard drive.

Tennessee’s protection has performed significantly better after the first-drive TD allowed to the Colts, harassing Joe Flacco and forcing some poor passes.

Titans 7, Colts 7, 6:51 left first quarter: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s first catch of the yr is a TD

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is broad open, and Will Levis finds him for a 9-yard landing go. That’s NWI’s first catch of the season. PAT good.

Titans protection will get the turnover, and the offense turns it into seven factors. This might be an enormous day for Levis (and Tony Pollard, who has virtually damaged an enormous run twice in two possessions).

Amani Hooker picks off Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco airmails Michael Pittman Jr. and floats a ball to deep security Amani Hooker for the interception. Hooker returns the INT right down to the Colts’ 25-yard line.

Leroy Watson beginning at proper deal with for the Titans

Leroy Watson begins at proper deal with for the Titans offense, who go three-and-out with two WR/TE screens for little achieve.

Nicholas Petit-Frere is on the sideline. Jaelyn Duncan is inactive.

Watson was acquired by way of commerce from Cleveland after working underneath Titans OL coach Invoice Callahan with the Browns, however did not make the preliminary 53-man roster. He was elevated from the apply squad this week.

Colts 7, Titans 0 with 11:17 left first quarter: Joe Flacco carves up Titans protection on opening drive

Joe Flacco is 4-of-7 for 58 yards on the primary drive, capped by a Flacco 22-yard landing go to a large open Josh Downs.

There have been Colts receivers open all over on the opening drive, and the Titans’ go rush was not getting house.

PAT good. 7-0, Colts.

Quandre Diggs shaken up as Colts drive to open the sport

Joe Flacoo finds Mo Alie-Cox for a primary down on third and 10 to maneuver contained in the Titans’ 25-yard line. Extra importantly: Quandre Diggs stays down after the play. He threw his proper shoulder into Alie-Cox to no avail on the play. He squats up as Titans personnel communicate to him. Mike Brown is in at security.

Joe Flacco will begin for Colts vs. Titans; Anthony Richardson is No. 3 QB

Anthony Richardson is listed because the No. 3 QB on the Colts’ inactives, which implies Joe Flacco will begin in opposition to the Titans on Sunday.

The Titans inactives:

OLB Caleb Murphy

LB James Williams

OT Jaelyn Duncan

TE David Martin-Robinson

TE Thomas Odukoya

DL Keondre Coburn

The Colts inactives:

QB Anthony Richardson (No. 3 QB)

RB Jonathan Taylor

WR Anthony Gould

DL Genard Avery

OL Danny Pinter

What channel is the Titans vs. Colts sport on right now? Time, TV schedule

The Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts sport will broadcast dwell on CBS, with streaming choices obtainable on Fubo, which provides a free trial to potential subscribers.

Watch Titans vs. Colts dwell on Fubo (free trial)

Who’s saying the Titans vs. Colts sport?

Play-by-play : Spero Dedes

: Spero Dedes Analyst : Adam Archuleta

: Adam Archuleta Sideline reporter: Aditi Kinkhabwala

Titans vs. Colts betting odds

Odds in line with BetMGM on Saturday, Oct. 12

ODDS: Titans by 2.5

Titans by 2.5 O/U: 43 factors

43 factors MONEY LINE: Colts +120, Titans -145

Titans vs. Colts sport predictions

Titans beat reporter Nick Suss’ prediction: Titans 24, Colts 20

It is arduous to place an excessive amount of religion in an unproven Titans’ offense. However the Colts’ protection is struggling somewhat bit an excessive amount of proper now. Levis and his teammates look nearly as good as they’ve via the air since his debut and the Titans’ protection makes simply sufficient performs to return away with an AFC South win.

Titans vs. Colts damage report

Inactives will likely be introduced at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday. For now, this is the complete damage report for the 2 groups heading into the sport.

Titans damage report

DL Keondre Coburn (knee) — Out

LB Cedric Grey (shoulder) — Out

Colts damage report

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) — Out

QB Anthony Richardson (indirect) — Questionable

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (again) — Questionable

WR Josh Downs (toe) — Questionable

OL Braden Smith (knee and ankle) — Questionable

DB Kenny Moore (hip and shoulder) — Questionable

The best way to purchase Titans vs. Colts tickets

Tickets for Sunday’s sport on StubHub are priced from $51 earlier than charges.

Titans vs. Colts climate

The Nationwide Climate Service forecast for Sunday in Nashville requires heat temperatures and a few wind throughout the afternoon. The kickoff temperature is forecasted at 83 levels throughout a largely sunny day with winds out of the west at 13 mph with gusts as much as 25 mph. Sunday’s excessive temperature is forecasted to be 88 levels, per the NWS.

Tennessee Titans 2024 schedule

All occasions central

Common season

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chicago Bears, L 24-17

at Chicago Bears, L 24-17 Week 2 (Sept. 15): New York Jets, L 24-17

New York Jets, L 24-17 Week 3 (Sept. 22): Inexperienced Bay Packers, L 30-14

Inexperienced Bay Packers, L 30-14 Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Miami Dolphins, W 31-12 (Report: 1-3)

at Miami Dolphins, W 31-12 (Report: 1-3) Week 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Week 6 (Oct. 13): Indianapolis Colts, Midday on CBS

Indianapolis Colts, Midday on CBS Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Buffalo Payments, Midday on CBS

at Buffalo Payments, Midday on CBS Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Detroit Lions, Midday on FOX

at Detroit Lions, Midday on FOX Week 9 (Nov. 3): New England Patriots, Midday on FOX

New England Patriots, Midday on FOX Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX

at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX Week 11 (Nov. 17): Minnesota Vikings, Midday on CBS

Minnesota Vikings, Midday on CBS Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Houston Texans, Midday on CBS

at Houston Texans, Midday on CBS Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Washington Commanders, Midday on FOX

at Washington Commanders, Midday on FOX Week 14 (Dec. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars, Midday on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars, Midday on CBS Week 15 (Dec. 15): Cincinnati Bengals, Midday on FOX

Cincinnati Bengals, Midday on FOX Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Indianapolis Colts, Midday on CBS

at Indianapolis Colts, Midday on CBS Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jacksonville Jaguars, Midday on CBS

at Jacksonville Jaguars, Midday on CBS Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): Houston Texans, TBD

We sometimes suggest fascinating services. In the event you make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we might earn an affiliate charge. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.