LIVE GAME BLOG: Missouri vs. Alabama

The Crimson Tide internet hosting Mizzou for homecoming this Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

FIRST QUARTER-

Alabama’s protection comes out robust. Getting the cease on third and 18.

Mizzou punts.

Bama begins at its personal 21-yard line.

Kendrick Regulation will get huge yardage, takes it contained in the 31-yard line for a primary down.

Bubble display screen to Regulation will get three-yards on the play.

Tide lose a pair yards on the play and should attempt a area purpose.

Graham Nicholson’s 47-yard area purpose try is nice.

Missouri 0, Alabama 3 with 8:50 in 1Q.

Alabama’s protection will get one other big-time cease. Forcing Mizzou to punt.

Alabama’s offense returns to the sphere. 1st and 10 from their very own 26-yard line.

Jalen Milroe fingers it off to Jam Miller.

Milroe’s go to Ryan Williams is incomplete.

third and 9, Milroe’s go to Kobe Prentice is damaged up.

Bama goes three-and-out on its second straight drive.

Tide punt it away.

Mizzou’s offense begins its third drive on the 26-yard line.

Tigers get a acquire about 5-yards.

LT Overton sacks Brady Prepare dinner. Two fouls (delay of sport and private foul by Bama) brings up a Mizzou first down.

1st and 10 from the 45, Prepare dinner’s go is full for a acquire of a pair.

Jihaad Campbell with a fantastic play on second down.

Third and 5 on the Bama 49-yard line. Tide present stress up the center. Prepare dinner’s go is incomplete.

Missouri punts.

Alabama’s offense begins its third drive of the sport on the 7-yard line.

Milroe fingers it off up the center to Haynes.

Milroe’s go to Haynes is full.

Milroe will get sacked on third and 7.

Tide punt close to the again of the top zone.

1st and 10 Missouri on the 48, handoff picks up three-yards for the Tigers.

Finish of 1st: Missouri 0, Alabama 3

SECOND QUARTER-

2nd and seven Mizzou on the 49, handoff with a acquire of a pair on the play.

third and 5, Prepare dinner fires, out of bounds and incomplete.

Tigers punt.

1st and 10 Alabama on the 48, Milroe’s go is full to Williams.

2nd and 5 on the 14, Milroe’s go is full to Germie Bernard.

Miller carries for a primary down.

1st and 10 on the 35, Miller carries for two-yards.

2nd and eight on the 37, Milroe carries. Holding penalty known as on Bama’s offense.

2nd and 16 on the 29, Milroe’s deep shot to Prentice is an enormous too far.

Milroe will get sacked on third down.

Tide punt it again to Mizzou.

Tigers 1st and 10 on the 47, Prepare dinner fingers it off up the intestine.

2nd and seven on the 34, Prepare dinner’s go is incomplete.

third and seven on the 44, Prepare dinner takes a deep shot and it is incomplete.

Tigers with a 44-yard punt.

Alabama 1st and 10 on the 20-yard line.

Milroe drops again and fires a go to Bernard. 26-yard acquire for the Tide.

1st and 10 on the 46, Haynes picks up one-yard.

Haynes carries for the Alabama first down.

Milroe retains it, tries to get to the sting.

2nd and 1 on the 34, Miller carries for the primary down.

1st and 10 on the 31, Milroe’s go is full to Bernard for the primary down.

Bama on the 12, Miller will get to the road of scrimmage however not far more.

Milroe on the carry, flag on the play – holding on Alabama.

2nd down and 19 on the 21, Milroe’s go to Williams is incomplete.

third and 19, Milroe’s go is incomplete to Bernard in the long run zone, brings up a 4th and 19.

Nicholson’s 39-yard area purpose try is nice.

Missouri 0, Alabama 6 with 4:38 left in 2Q.

1st and 10 Tigers on the 25-yard line. Drew Pyne in for an injured Prepare dinner.

12-yard acquire makes it 1st down Mizzou.

Handoff up the intestine makes it 2nd and 6.

Pyne fingers it off, Bama’s protection swarms. No acquire on the play.

third and 6 on the 41, Byrne’s go is intercepted by Malachi Moore. Moore’s knocked out of bounds close to the 38-yard line.

Alabama 1st and 10 on the 35, Miller carries for a four-yard acquire.

2nd and 6 on the 31, Milroe’s go is full downfield by Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

1st and purpose Bama, Miller up the center, scores on a 3-yard landing run.

Missouri 0, Alabama 13 with 1:54 left in 2Q.

Tigers 1st and 10 on the 25, Pyne fingers it off for a acquire of 8-yards.

2nd and a pair of on the 33, three-yard acquire.

third and seven on the 41, Pyne’s go is incomplete.

Missouri makes an attempt a 59-yard area purpose try. Kick is not any good.

HALFTIME: MISSOURI 0, ALABAMA 13