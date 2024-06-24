Live Cricket Update – WI vs SA 50th Match, Super Eights, Group 2 – Live Report

Now, they’ve (virtually) completed all of it. After an undefeated streak of six matches, 5 of them far too shut for consolation, South Africa have survived a rain-reduced match and efficiently chased a tough goal to e book their spot within the semi-finals. Within the course of, they knocked co-hosts West Indies out and have topped their Tremendous Eight group, which suggests they’re additionally more likely to keep away from India within the closing 4. We’ll say it once more: is that this their time?

All of the proof factors to a change of fortunes for a crew that has so lengthy coveted an ICC trophy and equally lengthy, been denied. South Africa are actually successful video games they need to be shedding, scrapping like their rugby counterparts, the Springboks, who gained the quarterfinals, semifinals and closing, every by one level final 12 months, and discovering methods to beat strain. There’s a new-found tenacity to them and it’s seen them get to a T20 World Cup knockout for the primary time in a decade.

By the way, after they obtained to the ultimate 4 in 2014 event, Aiden Markram had simply led the under-19 crew to the age-group World Cup. Now, he finds himself captaining the senior aspect and he’s doing in a different way and to nice success. Markram took the brand new ball on this match, and bowled himself for a full quota of 4 overs. He determined to depend on a non-traditional power: spin. South Africa had by no means bowled this many overs of spin in a T20 World Cup match (and solely bowled extra twice earlier than in opposition to Sri Lanka in 2021) and the change of tack labored a appeal. Between them, South Africa’s spinners took 5 for 79 in 12 overs.

They have been largely answerable for preserving West Indies quiet and for a number of of the 57 dot balls West Indies confronted of their innings – the equal of 9.3 overs – and essentially the most at this T20 World Cup. Solely an 81-run stand between Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase stored West Indies within the recreation, they usually have been the one two batters to get a person rating of greater than 15.

And as soon as the tears have dried, West Indies will look to their batting as the key purpose they have been unable to advance. Their bowlers have been labored with what that they had and had South Africa 15 for two in two overs, earlier than the rain got here down. Chase’s 3 for 12 and Josephs’ 2 for 25 stored them in it however even with South Africa seven down, West Indies have been unable to drag off a miracle.