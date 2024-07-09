Live Centerpoint, Entergy tracker; report an outage

Broad-spread winds and rain overtook the Houston space when Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday. The storm was downgraded however left many down timber, corrupt constructions, and flooding. Primarily, many are nonetheless with out energy after over 2 million misplaced energy in the course of the storm. The vast majority of these affected are nonetheless with out energy Tuesday.

"Whereas we tracked the projected path, depth, and timing for Hurricane Beryl carefully for a lot of days, this storm proved the unpredictability of hurricanes because it delivered a strong blow throughout our service territory and impacted a variety of lives," stated Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, CenterPoint Power. "We all know we've vital work forward for our clients who depend upon us, particularly in the course of the scorching summer season months."

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, Centerpoint Power reported 1,830,643 clients are affected by outages. As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, Entergy Texas reported 235,671 clients are affected by outages.

