Lithuania Cinema in the Spotlight

Lithuania, much like its fellow Baltic states of Latvia and Estonia, has been a profitable and in style vacation spot for movie and TV productions, attracting the likes of Netflix hit collection Stranger Issues and such Hollywood blockbusters as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet due to monetary incentives, a well-developed infrastructure, pure and concrete landscapes and expert crews. However Lithuanian creatives are additionally more and more bringing their voices to worldwide movie festivals. Living proof: The 77th version of the Locarno Worldwide Movie Competition.

Regardless of a inhabitants of solely round three million folks, the nation is represented by two movies within the worldwide competitors, the primary aggressive part at Locarno whose lineup consists of 17 films total. One of many two Lithuanian entries is a co-production with neighbor Latvia. Plus, the fest will display screen a puppet animation brief that could be a co-production between the third Baltic state, Estonia, and Lithuania.

This Lithuanian presence is the most recent signal that the efforts by the nation to develop and assist its movie business and broader artistic sector since reclaiming independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 are paying off.

“It’s a large achievement,” Laimonas Ubavičius, the director of the Lithuanian Movie Heart, tells THR. “We’re extraordinarily comfortable to have two Lithuanian movies within the [main] competitors at an unbelievable pageant like Locarno. It most likely exhibits the strategy [and success] of our new era of administrators and creators.”

He factors to the likes of Marija Kavtaradze, who received the perfect director honor at Sundance in 2023 within the World Cinema Dramatic Competitors for Gradual, and Laurynas Bareiša, whose debut characteristic Pilgrims received the movie honor in Venice’s Horizons (Orizzonti) part, as examples of latest successes at big-name festivals. And he factors out that the 2 Locarno movies are a debut characteristic and a second movie, from the just-mentioned Bareiša really, which may typically be a problem for administrators. “So, for a small movie business from a small nation like Lithuania, that could be a nice achievement,” Ubavičius concludes.

Plus, the brief movie competitors in Cannes has additionally had a powerful Lithuanian presence in recent times. The 2024 version featured Eglė Razumaitė’s Ootid, about ladies at a summer season camp, and the 2022 version included Vytautas Katkus’ Cherries, a couple of just lately retired man who invitations his son to assist him within the backyard.

Ubavičius’ staff’s focus has been on supporting new skills and voices. “We’ve a protracted movie historical past and custom, together with what we name the golden movie interval of the Nineteen Seventies,” he explains. “Along with having the older era, we’re extraordinarily comfortable to have the younger era of administrators and creators arising. So now we have a very wholesome movie business.”

The Lithuanian Movie Heart, based solely 12 years in the past, has been wanting to make sure monetary and different assist. “We’re operating what I name step-by-step monetary devices to assist all of the phases of creation for creators,” from particular person grants for as much as 12 months for younger writers seeking to work on a script and growth assist to manufacturing and later distribution and worldwide pageant assist,” highlights Ubavičius. “These themes assist to assist each stage essential. We aren’t a financially very sturdy business, however the state assist is rising.”

Past Lithuanian movies utilizing the nation’s movie incentives, Ubavičius additionally lauds collaborations with the Baltic neighbors and such international locations as Spain, Sweden and Poland that guarantee a wholesome circulation of tasks involving Lithuanian creatives. “We’re having fairly a variety of co-productions yearly, from 10 to fifteen, financed by the Lithuanian Movie Heart,” he highlights. “The geography can also be getting wider. And now we have a wide range of genres.”

Does the present crop of Lithuanian filmmakers share something when it comes to tales or themes? “I’d say they tackle matters of a person’s psychology and human habits and the issues associated to them,” the movie middle boss tells THR. “We’ve that romantic strategy and curiosity within the deep storytelling of adverse points or issues associated to people.”

The tales the Lithuanian filmmakers inform could also be regionally centered however have wider, even common, resonance, Ubavičius believes. “Poisonous is a couple of actually essential worldwide concern that you just face in lots of international locations the place you might have ladies who’re approached to grow to be fashions,” Ubavičius explains.

Vilnius Worldwide Movie Competition CEO Algirdas Ramaska additionally instructed THR earlier this yr in regards to the Lithuanian up-and-comers who’re making a reputation for themselves on the fest circuit. “We’ve a really, very highly effective younger era of filmmakers, and the variety of productions is skyrocketing,” he mentioned. “Additionally, the younger filmmakers have their very own cinematic voice. They’re so highly effective not solely nationally, however internationally.”

Under is a better take a look at the three Lithuanian movies within the Locarno77 choice.

Akiplėša (Poisonous) by Saulė Bliuvaitė, screening in Locarno’s Concorso Internazionale program, or worldwide competitors.

‘Poisonous’ Courtesy of Locarno Movie Competition

Written and directed by Bliuvaitė, her characteristic debut relies on her personal experiences as a young person and world premieres at Locarno.

The approaching-of-age drama focuses on 13-year-old Maria, who’s deserted by her mom and compelled to reside along with her grandmother in a bleak industrial city. “Throughout a violent conflict on the road, Maria meets Kristina, a lady of the identical age who’s striving to grow to be a style mannequin,” reads the plot description. “In a bid to get nearer to her, Maria enrolls in a mysterious modeling college, the place the ladies are getting ready for the largest casting occasion within the area. Her ambiguous relationship with Kristina and the extraordinary, cult-like surroundings of the modeling college launch Maria on a quest to find her personal identification.”

One other abstract of the movie says: “Dreaming of an escape from the bleakness of their hometown, two teenagers type a novel bond at an area modeling college, the place the promise of a greater life pushes ladies to violate their our bodies in more and more excessive methods.”

The solid is made up of plenty of younger faces and contains Ieva Rupeikaite, Vesta Matulyte, Giedrius Savickas, Vilma Raubaite and Egle Gabrenaite. Bendita Movie Gross sales picked up worldwide rights to the film forward of its Locarno debut.

Shot in Kaunas and Vilnius, Lithuania, the movie was produced by Giedre Burokaite by way of Lithuania’s Akis Bado studio, with assist from the Lithuanian Movie Heart and Lithuanian Nationwide Radio and Tv. Juste Michailinaite served as the chief producer.

Saulė Bliuvaitė Courtesy of Locarno Movie Competition

Bliuvaitė is worked up to convey the movie to the Swiss pageant’s 17-titles-strong worldwide competitors lineup alongside one other Lithuanian movie. “That is an incredible and historic occasion for Lithuania to have two movies in the primary competitors of this sort of pageant,” she tells THR. “Everybody’s very comfortable in the neighborhood.”

She is grateful for the funding assist for younger creatives in her nation. “With out the Lithuanian Movie Heart, there wouldn’t be Lithuanian cinema, particularly in relation to first movies,” she says. “Round 10-ish years again, they restructured the funding system to seek out extra debut movies. That’s why plenty of Lithuanian movies are first or second options as a result of plenty of new artists get funding and it’s not extraordinarily exhausting as in different international locations as a result of now we have a particular concentrate on that.”

She additionally notes the assistance filmmakers present to one another. “Our neighborhood and business is just not very large in Lithuania as a result of it’s a small nation,” Bliuvaitė explains. “So we bought plenty of different kinds of assist whereas making this movie from completely different producers, different administrators, and scriptwriters. Everyone seems to be comfortable for you. ‘I heard your movie goes to be wonderful. How can I assist with some contacts to get you funded?’ I believe that’s nice.”

However the debut filmmaker additionally highlights that the latest success of Lithuanian films on the pageant circuit means larger expectations. “So there may be plenty of stress when you are making the movie that you’ll go someplace,” Bliuvaitė shares. “There may be an increasing number of stress for you personally.”

Does she see Lithuanian administrators as having a standard fashion or voice? “We completely have a voice,” Bliuvaitė tells THR. “However I’d strongly disagree that now we have an analogous fashion. We’re so completely different.” She factors to the final movie from her fellow Lithuanian filmmaker within the Locarno competitors program to spotlight their completely different artistic types.

“I believe that’s why you get two Lithuanian movies within the competitors as a result of they’re completely different,” suggests Bliuvaitė. “We’re very completely different. We need to be part of Europe, and now not an Jap European nation with no face, and now we have plenty of voices and completely different backgrounds. That’s our voice that we don’t have one label. It’s nice to simply have a mode as a director and never a mode as a director from that nation.”

Seses (Drowning Dry) by Laurynas Bareiša (a Lithuania-Latvia co-production), screening in Locarno’s Concorso Internazionale program.

‘Drowning Dry’ Courtesy of Locarno Movie Competition

“Collectively along with her sister Justė‘s household, Ernesta, her husband Lukas, and their son Kristupas are spending their weekend at a rustic home after her husband‘s victory in a mixed-martial arts match,” the plot description of one other Lithuanian world premiere within the Locarno worldwide competitors begins off fairly innocently. “The 2 households spend their time swimming in a close-by lake, having dinner and discussing household funds. After a near-tragic accident, the sisters grow to be single moms.”

Gelmine Glemzaite, Agne Kaktaite, Giedrius Kiela and Paulius Markevicius are the primary actors of the sophomore characteristic of Lithuanian director-writer-cinematographer Bareiša, which he wrote, directed and shot. Klementina Remeikaite of Lithuania’s Afterschool co-produced the film, which was shot close to Vilnius, with Matiss Kaza of Latvia’s Trickster Footage.

The venture obtained manufacturing assist from the Lithuanian Movie Heart, co-production assist from the Nationwide Movie Heart of Latvia, and co-production assist from Eurimages. Alpha Violet is dealing with worldwide gross sales rights.

Laurynas Bareisa Courtesy of Locarno Movie Competition

Bareiša’s debut characteristic Pilgrims premiered on the 78th Venice Movie Competition in 2021 the place the crime drama received the Horizons part award for greatest movie. It additionally turned Lithuania’s entry for the greatest worldwide characteristic movie race on the ninety fifth Academy Awards.

Bareiša was as positively shocked as anybody to see Locarno unveil two Lithuanian competitors entries. “It’s exhausting to imagine. I do know Saulė. She’s nice. I adopted her brief movies and we all know one another. It’s a very small neighborhood. However when you might have two movies in competitors — I’m actually proud. It’s a pleasant feeling.”

However the filmmaker highlights that the Lithuanian movie neighborhood received’t relaxation on its laurels. “Typically we are able to get a few of our movies into essential festivals, however our colleagues don’t get a global premiere,” he explains. “So it’s one thing we have to cherish. It doesn’t occur on daily basis. And it’s not a reality that it’s going to proceed taking place, so we have to preserve strengthening.”

That’s why he additionally enjoys working with youthful creatives within the nation. “We have to preserve bringing by way of new filmmakers and new concepts as a result of we’re a very small tradition,” Bareiša tells THR. “And all of our movies pre-Nineties had been a part of the Soviet Union and had been built-in into that narrative. Now we’re free and we’re type of gaining our voice.”

Making that heard, together with at prime festivals, is essential for him and different Lithuanian creators. “Small international locations typically get absorbed into this [broader] Western European, Center European, Central European area. After I used to go to cinema festivals, I by no means noticed one other movie from the Baltic international locations, generally not even from central Europe. And our area has struggled to current itself. So I believe now we want these movies to start out making and exhibiting our tradition as a result of we’re not Jap European, we’re not Slavic, we’re not Scandinavians, we’re one thing completely different. So that is large.”

Is there something all of the up-and-coming filmmakers in Lithuania share? They sometimes know one another given the small movie neighborhood however their voices and types are “very distinct,” Bareiša says. “There may be this sense that we’re unburdened by anybody subject or anybody historic circumstance. So, everybody’s looking for these concepts and approaches which are unique.”

His conclusion on as we speak’s cinematic voices from Lithuania: “Our uniqueness is our capacity to be taught, to simply exit and discover.” And since the nation’s movie and tradition sector “is just not in some way influenced by hardcore politics, we’re free on this method to discover unburdened.” The truth that Lithuania’s post-Soviet movie increase ist nonetheless in its early phases additionally means much less stress than in another international locations, Bareiša suggests. “For instance, modern Romanian filmmakers are all the time pushed by the Romanian New Wave, which was very distinct visually. They’re all the time in comparison with it.”

As compared, “we’re free,” he says about himself and different filmmakers in Lithuania. And he emphasizes a shared ambition. “Our movies are completely different, and that’s our large benefit. We might be completely different and nonetheless be buddies, not enemies. We’re working towards the identical aim.”

Linnud Läinud (On Weary Wings Go By) by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg (an Estonian-Lithuanian co-production), screening in Locarno’s Pardi di Domani program that options brief and medium-length movies centered on experimentation and revolutionary kinds.

‘On Weary Wings Go By’ Courtesy of Locarno Movie Competition

This porcelain puppet animation from Estonian artist and filmmaker Tuttelberg is 11 minutes lengthy and options no dialogue. Tuttelberg is accountable for writing and directing it, in addition to dealing with manufacturing design and DOP duties.

“Because the autumn arrives, the birds fly to the South, the bottom is roofed with snow, and the winter begins,” reads the venture’s plot description. “The animals and bugs who’re left behind cover from the chilly and snow. The flowers are destroyed within the tough wind, the delicate porcelain animals crack and fall to items within the freezing chilly. Solely a small porcelain woman is left alone standing within the snowfall on the snowy panorama with out nowhere to go or a spot to cover.”

As such, the movie continues the story of nature and porcelain animals that Tuttelberg began within the jungle in Mexico in her 2019 brief Winter within the Rainforest. On each tasks, Lithuania’s Artwork Shot labored as a co-producer. The brand new brief was additionally co-produced by Fork Movie in Estonia and obtained financing from the Lithuanian Movie Heart, the Estonian Movie Institute, and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

“Lithuanian movies are doing fairly nicely just lately,” Artwork Shot founder and producer Agnė Adomėnė tells THR. “And we’re very comfortable about such a wealthy illustration of Lithuanian movie in Locarno.”

She provides: “There are extra administrators of the identical era, youthful administrators, round 30 years outdated, who’re actually proficient and have their very own voice.”

The animation specialist is represented at Locarno within the type of a regional co-production on the animated brief directed by Estonia’s Tuttelberg. Requested in regards to the historical past of the three Baltic states collaborating on movies, Adomėnė says: “For some motive, there was no collaboration for a really very long time after all of us regained independence from the Soviet Union. I don’t know why. Perhaps we had been a bit desirous to go West. However in recent times it’s getting an increasing number of. It is sensible when it comes to small-market neighbors and comparable ranges of funding. And the movie facilities collaborate rather a lot throughout Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania on funding in our area and collaborations when it comes to markets the place they’ve their stalls or cubicles collectively.”

Anu-Laura Tuttelberg Courtesy of Locarno Movie Competition

How did she meet Estonian artistic Tuttelberg? “A number of years in the past, she pitched this primary movie on the Baltic Pitching Discussion board right here in Vilnius,” recollects Adomėnė. “And I used to be actually excited by that movie as a result of it appeared wonderful. It’s all these porcelain puppets shot in the actual surroundings. However on the time, she was searching for companions to go to Mexico to shoot the movie within the jungle, and, it was one thing that I couldn’t actually assist her with as a result of I couldn’t discover that type of cash in Lithuania to finance her journey.”

However the two had a terrific dialog, and some years later, the director contacted the producer and wanted a associate for the movie’s post-production. “And that’s how we did it,” says Adomėnė. “We did all of the post-production of the movie in Lithuania with the sound design and all of the visible post-production and enhancing to assist her end the movie. And it was an analogous co-production setup for this new movie.”

Tuttelberg made On Weary Wings Go By in Estonia with some scenes shot on a coast in Norway, Adomėnė shares, additionally noting how uncommon porcelain animation is. “It’s such a selected factor. Porcelain is just not an excellent materials for puppet animation as a result of it’s very fragile,” she explains. “It wants particular consideration and care to animate puppets like that. Anu-Laura did rather a lot herself. She did the puppets and their design herself. She additionally animated it partially herself. She had help for the animation however did rather a lot herself.”

However the artistic abilities wouldn’t find yourself on a display screen if not for monetary assist. “The Lithuanian tax incentive for movie manufacturing is essential and an excellent instrument that can also be very accessible,” lauds Adomėnė. “What’s completely different from different international locations in Europe is that our 30 p.c tax incentive is just not restricted when it comes to an annual price range. So it’s not first-come, first-served. In Lithuania, there aren’t any limits.”

Wanting forward, the producer is optimistic that her residence nation, and the broader area, will proceed to have a powerful presence on the movie fest circuit. “Lithuanian movies, and Baltic movies normally, are actually doing very nicely just lately, and I hope we received’t cease right here.”