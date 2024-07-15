Listing every retired number in San Francisco 49ers franchise history

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the crucial storied franchises in NFL historical past. With quite a few Corridor of Fame gamers and several other all-time greats, it is sensible that they’ve had many jersey numbers retired.
This text will take a look at each jersey quantity that has been retired in franchise historical past. There are lots of gamers everyone knows of as a result of they’re franchise legends who delivered Tremendous Bowls to San Francisco and introduced the franchise to prominence.
Then there are some that many followers might not find out about.
A franchise and its followers have to care a couple of group’s historical past. There’s a cause that the 49ers educate their incoming rookies on the franchise’s historical past yearly. It helps gamers perceive they’re linked to among the biggest gamers in NFL historical past just by dint of the jersey they put on. It additionally offers a reminder that there’s a commonplace of excellence and an expectation of championships among the many fanbase.
Whereas the Niners haven’t gained a Tremendous Bowl in 30 years, they’ve nonetheless had unbelievable gamers who will certainly sooner or later add their quantity to the listing of retired numbers.
However for now, allow us to make a journey down reminiscence lane and take a look at the 12 retired numbers in 49ers historical past.
1. RB Joe Perry #34
Operating again Joe Perry is certainly one of two working backs who has had his quantity retired by the 49ers. Perry was the primary Black participant on the 49ers. He was an exceptional participant, speeding for over 1,000 yards in each the 1953 and 1954 seasons.
That was again when the season was 12 video games, making it much more spectacular.
Many followers keep in mind Roger Craig and Frank Gore as nice working backs within the franchise, and rightfully so. However followers would do nicely to recollect the nice contributions and historic nature of Perry’s profession.
2. RB Hugh McElheny #39
One other legendary working again in franchise historical past is Hugh McElheny who performed similtaneously Perry. That could be a fairly formidable backfield. Each he and Perry, together with quarterback Y.A. Tittle and fullback John Henry Johnson, had been dubbed the “Million Greenback Backfield.”
Maybe the 49ers can replace that moniker with their present backfield of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Kyle Juszczyk because the “Multi-Million Greenback Backfield.”
McElheny was undoubtedly a 49ers legend and ought to be remembered as such.
Now let’s flip to some defensive legends.
3. CB Jimmy Johnson #37
Legendary cornerback Jimmy Johnson handed away earlier in 2024. His legacy lives on as one of the best cornerback in 49ers historical past. He performed his complete profession in San Francisco and recorded a formidable 47 interceptions in his profession, which is second solely to Ronnie Lott in franchise historical past.
Johnson performed from 1961 by way of 1976, so he left simply earlier than the group’s championship years started. However that doesn’t make his profession much less significant or spectacular, which is why he’s a 49ers legend.
4. DT Charlie Krueger #70
Like Johnson, Charlie Krueger spent his complete profession with the Niners. He was with the franchise from 1958 by way of 1973.
His nickname was the “Textbook Sort out” for his impeccable method and energy. In a franchise that has had quite a lot of nice defensive linemen, Krueger will all the time have the excellence of being among the best in franchise historical past.
Now let’s check out a quarterback whose quantity is retired, though it is probably not who you assume.
5. QB John Brodie #12
If Tom Brady had ever wound up on the 49ers, he wouldn’t have been in a position to put on his patented #12, because of John Brodie. Brodie performed for the Niners from 1957 by way of 1973 and continues to be second on the group’s franchise passing leaders with 31,548 passing yards.
His 214-224 touchdown-to-interception ratio doesn’t look nice by trendy requirements, however the passing recreation was extra restricted in Brodie’s day because the run recreation was predominant.
Regardless of that, Brodie nonetheless racked up quite a lot of yardage all through his profession and was a fantastic quarterback for the group.
6. DT Leo Nomellini #73
Leo Nomellini turned in 14 stable seasons with the 49ers from 1950 by way of 1963. He had 13.5 profession sacks as a defensive lineman, though sacks weren’t recorded as a stat till later in his profession. He went to 10 Professional Bowls, exhibiting that he was one of many higher defensive linemen of his day, which is why his quantity is endlessly etched in franchise historical past.
7. T Bob St. Clair #79
Offensive sort out Bob St. Clair was born in San Francisco and spent his complete profession with the 49ers. He was inducted into the Corridor of Fame in 1990 and was a five-time Professional Bowler. Many 49ers legends wouldn’t have roots within the Bay Space, so it’s cool that St. Clair was a San Francisco native and bought to play his complete profession for his hometown group.
Now let’s flip to a pair of broad receivers.
8. WR Dwight Clark #87
Dwight Clark will all the time have a spot in 49ers historical past in addition to the historical past of the NFL and American sports activities at giant because of his unbelievable play endlessly dubbed “The Catch,” within the 1981 NFC Championship recreation towards the Dallas Cowboys.
Clark’s profession was shortened by damage, however he nonetheless had over 6,000 receiving yards in his profession in addition to 48 receiving touchdowns. Though Clark sadly handed away in 2018 as a result of ALS, his legend will endlessly stay on within the hearts of 49ers followers.
9. WR Jerry Rice #80
The best broad receiver of all time is Jerry Rice, and one might make a fairly robust case that he’s one of the best participant in NFL historical past. With a really unfathomable 22,895 receiving yards in his profession and 197 touchdowns throughout 20 seasons, he achieved a stage of excellence beforehand unseen at broad receiver.
He established a fantastic partnership with quarterbacks Joe Montana and finally Steve Younger. Head coach Invoice Walsh needed to commerce as much as get him, and Rice didn’t impress instantly as he had an early popularity for dropping passes.
However it didn’t take him too lengthy to ascertain himself as a fantastic receiver and he was an enormous a part of the 1988, 1989, and 1994 championship seasons.
He has remained concerned with the 49ers and may be seen often on the group’s video games. 49ers followers will all the time be pleased about his excellence in a Niners uniform which is why nobody will put on the No. 80 ever once more within the group’s historical past.
10. S Ronnie Lott #42
It’s no coincidence that the 49ers dynasty started in 1981, the primary season that defensive again Ronnie Lott performed as a professional. For a group that wanted assist in its secondary, he instantly bolstered the protection and turned it right into a drive.
He has probably the most interceptions in franchise historical past with 51 and would have had much more if the 49ers had not traded him. He gave the “finesse” 49ers a tough hitting bruiser on protection who impressed concern within the hearts of opponents. He was one of many hardest-hitting safeties of all time and his toughness was personified by the truth that he had a pinky ginfer partially amputated so he might hold enjoying in a season.
He’s with out query among the best 49ers in historical past.
11. QB Steve Younger #8
At one level probably the most divisive determine in Bay Space sports activities, the truth that Younger finally introduced dwelling a Tremendous Bowl for the 49ers and the advantage of time has made him one of the crucial beloved sports activities figures within the Bay.
He needed to stay in Montana’s shadow for a very long time, however Younger finally was in a position to get the monkey off his again by successful the 1994 Tremendous Bowl and successful the Tremendous Bowl MVP for his six landing passes in a rout of the San Diego Chargers.
Younger’s greatness won’t ever be forgotten, however he’ll all the time be a minimum of partially within the shadow of #16.
12. QB Joe Montana #16
Maybe no title is as synonymous with the 49ers as Montana.
He led the Niners to 4 Tremendous Bowl championships in his profession and was one of the crucial clutch quarterbacks to ever play the sport.
There are such a lot of moments that stand out in his 49ers profession. “The Catch,” in fact. The landing go to John Taylor within the second Tremendous Bowl towards the Bengals, the epic comeback towards the Eagles, that go down the sideline to Rice towards the Giants.
One might listing all of his accomplishments and stats, however they’ll by no means seize that feeling that he was the man again then and that the Niners by no means felt like they had been out of a recreation when he was behind heart. He’s one of the best quarterback in franchise historical past with out query.
Now, let’s check out some numbers which will find yourself being retired by the 49ers.
LB Patrick Willis #52
Probably the greatest linebackers of his era, Patrick Willis might very nicely have his quantity retired. He was simply elected into the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame and his greatness as a 49er can’t be disputed.
Though his profession was reduce quick as a result of damage, whereas he was on the sector he was a ferocious competitior and was the beating coronary heart of the protection on these Harbaugh groups that made three straight deep runs within the postseason.
It’s only a matter of time earlier than his quantity is retired.
RB Frank Gore #21
In all probability the best working again in franchise historical past, Gore ought to be within the Corridor of Fame finally. He was a stable workhorse for years with San Francisco, and all 5 of his Professional Bowls got here as a member of the Niners.
Like Willis, he was a key a part of these good years beneath head coach Jim Harbaugh and there might be many a fan, together with Harbaugh himself, who will remorse the truth that the Niners didn’t run the ball with Gore down close to the objective line on the finish of the Tremendous Bowl towards the Baltimore Ravens.
Alas, Gore continues to be a improbable 49er, and his quantity ought to be retired sometime.
DL Nick Bosa #97
It’s nonetheless very early in his profession, however Nick Bosa is already making a fairly robust case to have his quantity retired sometime. He is without doubt one of the most feared defensive rushers within the recreation at present, and it’s no coincidence that the latest string of 49ers successes occurred in 2019, his first season with the group.
He must proceed this success for the remainder of his 49ers profession and it actually wouldn’t damage if he helped deliver dwelling the sixth Tremendous Bowl championship in franchise historical past.
Careers are something however linear, but when he can keep wholesome and hold enjoying at this identical stage for the subsequent 5 years, then he will be the final 49er to ever put on 97.
So, there you’ve got it. All 12 numbers which have been retired in group historical past and some gamers who might be a part of that illustrious listing. The 49ers franchise has a wealthy and storied historical past and having a look in any respect of those retired numbers actually affirms that.