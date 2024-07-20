Listeria Outbreak Linked to Meats Sliced at Delis

Listeria is very dangerous in case you are pregnant, are aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system attributable to sure medical situations or therapies. Different folks might be contaminated with Listeria, however they not often grow to be critically in poor health.
If you’re pregnant, are aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system:
- Don’t eat meats you get sliced at any deli counter, except it’s reheated to an inside temperature of 165°F or till steaming scorching. Let it cool earlier than you eat it.
- Listeria can develop on meals saved within the fridge, however it’s simply killed by heating meals to a excessive sufficient temperature.
- Clear your fridge, containers and surfaces which will have touched sliced deli meats.
- Name your healthcare supplier instantly when you’ve got any of those signs:
- People who find themselves not pregnant often have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They could additionally get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, lack of stability, or seizures.
- Pregnant folks often have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Nevertheless, Listeria may cause being pregnant loss or untimely beginning. It may possibly additionally trigger severe sickness or demise in newborns.
- Present data to assist us determine the particular deli merchandise
- If you’re sick with Listeria, native or state well being officers might contact you to seek out out what you ate within the month earlier than you bought sick. They could additionally ask for copies of receipts, your shopper card quantity, or leftover meals for testing.