LISTEN: Ye & Ty Dolla Sign Finally Release ‘Vultures 2’ Album

VULTURES 2 arrived 5 months after the duo was speculated to launch the album. Earlier this yr, Ye and Ty revealed their plans to drop their VULTURES trilogy. They dropped the primary installment again in February that includes hits like “CARNIVAL” with Playboi Carti and Wealthy The Child. It additionally accommodates Ye’s first collaboration along with his daughter North, “Speaking.” The duo launched a music video for the music which options younger North and Ty’s daughter.

The duo initially deliberate to launch the second quantity in March and the third quantity in April. Nonetheless, the second mission was pushed again a number of occasions, which left the third installment in limbo. Ye advised followers they may anticipate the second quantity in Might, however that date got here and went with none replace. The duo just lately held a number of listening occasions world wide earlier than they up to date followers about V2’s standing. Earlier this week, a message popped up on yzy.com that stated the album would arrive on August 2.

As of this report, there isn’t any phrase on when VULTURES 3 will drop. For now, hearken to VULTURES 2 beneath.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE