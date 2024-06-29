Lisa Rinna’s Blonde Hair Transformation Took 12 Hours, Says Stylists

Lisa Rinna resides for the drama – of her platinum blonde hair transformation, that’s.

The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, debuted an icy new ‘do whereas attending the Balenciaga high fashion fall/winter 2025 present throughout Paris Trend Week on Wednesday, June 26. Now, the stylists behind Rinna’s head-turning makeover are giving all the main points about what it took to realize the daring look.

“The story goes: @lisarinna requested for drama and we replied, ‘Say much less,’” the BJÖRN AXÉN salon wrote alongside a video by way of their official Instagram account. “12 hours later, she awakened as a blonde for the primary time in her life.”

Within the video, Rinna could possibly be heard saying she’s “in the most effective of arms,” telling stylists Johan Hellstrom and Iman Blomsterson, “I belief you,” as they apply bleach to her hair.

“I really like change, I really like freshness,” the previous Bravo character stated. “You understand what I actually like to do? I wish to freak individuals out. And it will freak individuals out.”

Followers have been in awe of the fact star’s new look, with one Instagram person writing, “Johan, you’re a genius. Such a pleasure to see you create a brand new imaginative and prescient for somebody. She seems to be attractive.” One other stated, “Love you blonde!!!! However then once more, you’ll look lovely in any coloration – purple head subsequent!!!”

Rinna’s blonde hairdo serves as her third hair transformation prior to now month.

Simply sooner or later earlier than debuting her gentle locks, the Days of Our Lives alum rocked a bouncy brunette blowout on the Stephane Rolland high fashion present, the place she swept her chin-length locks over her brow, giving her bob a voluminous look.

Whereas attending the Los Angeles LGBT Heart Gala in Los Angeles in Might, Rinna appeared stylish with a fake fringe that was reduce barely above her eyebrows, carrying the remainder of her chocolate brown hair in a smooth bob.

Rinna has been recognized to change up her hair colours and types, and he or she even wore wigs throughout varied episodes of RHOBH.

Whereas talking with ES Journal in Might 2023, Rinna opened up in regards to the inspiration for her signature shaggy pixie reduce, telling the outlet that it was the results of going by way of a breakup.

“I used to be taking an appearing class and I had simply damaged up with a boyfriend,” she recalled. “Somebody sitting subsequent to me had simply reduce their hair off and I believed, ‘Oh my God, that’s the best factor I’ve ever seen.’ I requested who reduce her hair and [the stylist] got here to my house.”

She continued: “It was simply a kind of moments after a breakup the place you modify your look, and I suppose I by no means actually went again. It simply labored.”