Lisa Marie Presley kept dead son’s body at home for 2 months after his death

Lisa Marie Presley saved the physique of her useless son on ice at dwelling for 2 months as she struggled to deal with the grief introduced by his sudden passing, the household revealed in newly revealed e-book.

The macabre revelation was made in “From Right here to the Nice Unknown,” Presley’s memoir, which her daughter, actor Riley Keough, completed after she died in January final yr.

Presley, 54, was the one little one of rock icon Elvis Presley.

Elvis’ grandson, Benjamin Keough, 27, died by suicide in 2020, a tragedy that crushed his mom.

“My mother had my brother in the home with us as a substitute of holding him on the morgue,” Keough wrote. “They informed us that if we might are inclined to the physique, we might have him at dwelling, so she saved him in our home for some time on dry ice.”

She continued: “It was actually necessary for my mother to have ample time to say goodbye to him, the identical means she’d accomplished together with her dad. And I’d go and sit in there with him.”

Presley wrote that California has no legal guidelines that mandate precisely when a physique must be buried or in any other case disposed of.

“My home has a separate casitas bed room, and I saved Ben Ben in there for 2 months,” in response to Presley. “There isn’t any legislation within the state of California that it’s a must to bury somebody instantly. I discovered a really empathic funeral dwelling proprietor. I informed her that having my dad in the home after he died was extremely useful as a result of I might go and spend time with him and discuss to him. She stated, ‘We’ll carry Ben Ben to you. You’ll be able to have him there.'”

Presley wrote: “I believe it could scare the dwelling f—ing piss out of anyone else to have their son there like that. However not me.”

The room that housed Benjamin Keough’s physique was saved at 55 levels, and his mom “bought so used to him, caring for him and holding him there,” in response to the memoir.

His mom and sister bought tattoos that matched his, because of the work of an artist who made a home name.

“Do you occur to have any images?” the tattoo artist requested, in response to the e-book.

“No,” Lisa Maria responded, “however I can present you.”

Keough wrote that the tattoo second was unusual, even by Presley requirements.

“Lisa Marie Presley had simply requested this poor man to take a look at the physique of her useless son, which occurred to be proper subsequent to us within the casitas. I’ve had a particularly absurd life, however this second is within the high 5,” she wrote.

The tattoo second may need additionally crystallized the second when everybody agreed Benjamin Keough wanted to discover a remaining resting place exterior the house.

“Quickly after that, all of us type of bought this vibe from my brother that he didn’t need his physique on this home anymore,” in response to Riley Keough.

She then channeled her brother, imagining how he would have felt in regards to the state of affairs.

Riley Keough wrote: “‘Guys,’ he gave the impression to be saying, ‘that is getting bizarre.’ Even my mother stated that she might really feel him speaking to her, saying, ‘That is insane, Mother, what are you doing? What the f—!'”

Benjamin Keough and his mom are interred at Graceland.