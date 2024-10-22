Lions WR Jameson Williams suspended 2 games for violating NFL’s drug policy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions might be with out Jameson Williams for the following two video games after he violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance coverage, according to a report from ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, citing sources.

Because of this the Lions might be with out Williams for the house recreation towards the Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Oct. 27) and the street recreation towards the division-rival Inexperienced Bay Packers (Sunday, Nov. 3).

That is the second time in Williams’ profession that he is been suspended. Final season, the speedy go catcher was suspended for 4 video games, decreased from six, after putting a guess on a non-NFL recreation. He mentioned on the time that he would not bear in mind what he gambled on or when he did it.

STORY FROM LAST SEASON: Williams would not bear in mind on what or when he gambled

Lions WR Jameson Williams would not bear in mind on what or when he gambled

STORY FROM EARLIER THIS SEASON: Jamo might’ve celebrated MNF win wherever, he hung out with workers at Detroit diner

Jamo might’ve have fun MNF win wherever, he hung out with workers at Detroit diner

Williams has solely been accessible for twenty-four video games out of a attainable 40 common season video games, lacking a big chunk of his rookie season after recovering from an torn ACL he suffered at Alabama within the Nationwide Championship Recreation.

To date this season, Williams has caught 17 passes for 361 yards and touchdowns, whereas additionally dashing for 32 yards on 4 makes an attempt. By components of three seasons, he is caught 42 passes for 756 yards and 6 touchdowns, utilizing his elite velocity to make massive performs and take the highest off the protection. He was additionally an essential piece in the course of the Lions playoff run final season, scoring a receiving landing and a dashing landing within the NFC Championship recreation loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions drafted again into the primary spherical to draft him in 2022, deciding on the Alabama extensive receiver with the twelfth general choose.

The Lions at the moment lead the NFC and the NFC North with a 5-1 document, after beating the previously-undefeated Minnesota Vikings this previous Sunday. Their recreation towards the Titans this Sunday is ready to kick off at 1 p.m. EST.