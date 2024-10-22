Lions WR Jameson Williams reportedly facing 2-game suspension for violating performance-enhancing substances policy

Detroit Lions large receiver Jameson Williams is going through a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances coverage, in response to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

It’s unclear what Williams did to violate the coverage, however he advised ESPN that he has “no alternative however to take it on the chin.”

Jameson Williams is disillusioned with the present suspension however says he has “no alternative however to take it on the chin.”

“I’m in good spirits simply able to get again with the my brothers ASAP quickly as attainable,” Williams advised ESPN. https://t.co/A8wR0MmCJJ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 22, 2024

The league has but to announce the suspension, although it appears like Williams received’t attraction. As soon as it’s official, he will likely be eligible to return for the Lions’ matchup with the Houston Texans on Nov. 10.

Williams has 361 yards and three touchdowns, each of that are career-highs, on 17 catches this season. Williams is averaging 21.2 yards per reception, which is the second-best within the league behind solely Indianapolis Colts large receiver Alec Pierce. He’s additionally second on the group in receiving yards and touchdowns behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions first chosen Williams with the No. 12 pick of Alabama within the 2022 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old had one catch and misplaced 4 yards within the Lions’ 31-29 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Williams was additionally suspended 4 video games final 12 months for betting on non-NFL video games in 2022. He was initially suspended six video games earlier than the suspension was decreased after the league tweaked its playing guidelines and punishments. Williams missed the primary 11 video games of his rookie season whereas recovering from an ACL damage he sustained in faculty, so he is but to play a full season in his NFL profession.

Detroit improved to 5-1 on the season after Sunday’s win in Minneapolis, which marked its fourth straight victory. The win gave the Lions the slight edge over the Vikings within the NFC North race.

The Lions will host the Tennessee Titans this weekend. They will then journey to Inexperienced Bay to tackle the Packers in Week 9 whereas Williams wraps up his suspension.