Lions Legend Billy Bean Passes Away

LOS ANGELES – The Lions neighborhood mourns the passing of former Lions baseball participant and MLB government Billy Bean. Bean handed away after a yr-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Bean etched his mark in LMU lore with back-to-back All-American seasons in 1985 and 1986. After passing on a hefty signing bonus after his junior season, Bean returned to guide the Lions to a 50-15 season, three weeks ranked at No. 1 and a visit to Omaha, Neb. To take part within the Lions solely run to the School World Collection.

Bean got here out publicly in 1999 and has been a champion of inclusion ever since. He was named the MLB’s first Ambassador of Inclusion in 2014 along with his most up-to-date title being the Senior Vice President for Variety, Fairness and Inclusion and Particular Assistant to the Commissioner.

Bean performed professionally within the MLB in addition to in Japan earlier than retiring in 1995.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred known as Bean “one of many kindest and most revered people I’ve ever recognized” and somebody who “made baseball a greater establishment, each on and off the sector.”

Bean is close to the highest of virtually each main offensive class within the Lions document ebook and can at all times be remembered for main the Lions to Omaha.

Bean was inducted into the LMU Corridor of Fame in 1992 and can without end be enshrined within the halls of the college.