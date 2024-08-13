Lions injury updates: Pro Bowl RB Jahmyr Gibbs, rookie CB Terrion Arnold among players injured at practice

The Detroit Lions had a number of gamers endure accidents throughout Monday’s coaching camp apply, each beginning cornerbacks and their beginning operating again. First- and second-round picks Terrion Arnold (higher physique) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) left the night session. Operating again Jahmyr Gibbs additionally exited early with a hamstring damage, in response to ESPN.

The Lions are skinny at cornerback for the time being. Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey had been with the primary crew, due to the accidents to Arnold and Rakestraw. Emmanuel Moseley is out with a torn pectoral muscle whereas Carlton Davis was not at Monday’s apply.

Gibbs is a part of a backfield shared with David Montgomery. A Professional Bowler in 12 months 1, Gibbs led all rookies with 10 speeding touchdowns, whereas producing the second-most speeding yards (945) and the third-most scrimmage yards (1,261). He completed first in speeding yards earlier than contact (377), second in speeding yards after contact (568), second in missed tackles compelled on rushes (40) and second in speeding first downs (42).