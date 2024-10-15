Lions DE undergoes surgery on leg

The Detroit Lions put a beatdown on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, however they suffered a major loss on the defensive aspect of the ball.

Lions star move rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a severe leg harm within the third quarter of Detroit’s Week 6 recreation. It got here on a play throughout which he sacked Dak Prescott however had his leg bend awkwardly when it hit his teammate Alim McNeill’s leg.

Hutchinson instantly grabbed at his leg when he went to the bottom. He ripped his gloves off and remained down as Detroit’s medical workers tended to him.

Editor’s be aware: USA TODAY Sports activities is not going to share the video because of the graphic nature of the harm. For individuals who wish to view the harm, you might click on right here. Discretion is suggested.

The sport endured a major delay as Hutchinson remained down. Ultimately, he was carted off the sphere into the Lions’ locker room.

Quite a few gamers on each the Lions and Cowboys surrounded the cart and gave Hutchinson effectively needs earlier than he left the sphere.

Aidan Hutchinson harm replace

On Monday, the Lions supplied an replace on Hutchinson’s situation, through the group’s social media accounts:

“Aidan Hutchinson underwent profitable surgical procedure to restore a fractured tibia and fibula at Baylor White Medical Heart in Irving, Texas final night time,” the Lions wrote. “Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is predicted to make a full restoration. There isn’t a timeline for his return to play right now.”

The Lions virtually instantly dominated Hutchinson out with what the group known as a “decrease leg harm.” That was hardly a shock given the grotesque nature of the star move rusher’s harm.

Dan Campbell revealed throughout his postgame information convention that Hutchinson had suffered a damaged tibia. The fourth-year coach additionally introduced that the 2023 Professional Bowler is remaining in Dallas to have the harm additional evaluated.

Campbell added that Hutchinson is in “good palms” and will probably be “down for a short while,” however he stopped wanting offering a concrete timeline for the restoration.

“It is exhausting while you lose any person like him,” Campbell advised reporters. “However, we’ll know much more after this and clearly, [we] want him the very best.”

Who’s Aidan Hutchinson’s backup on Lions depth chart?

Isaac Ukwu is the highest listed backup edge rusher behind Hutchinson. The group additionally has James Houston on the roster, however he was a wholesome scratch towards the Cowboys.

The Lions had been already skinny on the sting earlier than Hutchinson’s harm as a result of free agent acquisition Marcus Davenport suffered a torn triceps earlier within the season. They’re now down to only a few wholesome edge rushers in Ukwu and Josh Paschal with Hutchinson out of motion.

The Lions will possible look to shore up their edge depth within the coming weeks, particularly with Hutchinson’s absence wanting like a protracted one.

Aidan Hutchinson stats

Hutchinson had one sack and three quarterback hits towards the Cowboys earlier than leaving due to his harm. He entered Week 6 with a season-high 6.5 sacks to his identify and upped that quantity to 7.5 towards Dallas.

