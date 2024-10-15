Lions DE undergoes surgery on leg

The Detroit Lions put a beatdown on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, however they suffered a major loss on the defensive aspect of the ball.

Lions star move rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a severe leg harm within the third quarter of Detroit’s Week 6 recreation. It got here on a play throughout which he sacked Dak Prescott however had his leg bend awkwardly when it hit his teammate Alim McNeill’s leg.

Hutchinson instantly grabbed at his leg when he went to the bottom. He ripped his gloves off and remained down as Detroit’s medical workers tended to him.

Editor’s be aware: USA TODAY Sports activities is not going to share the video because of the graphic nature of the harm. For individuals who wish to view the harm, you might click on right here. Discretion is suggested.