Lionel Messi sparks Inter Miami goal, but NYCFC escapes with draw

Lionel Messi sparks Inter Miami goal, but NYCFC escapes with draw

by

All Lionel Messi wanted was an open lane to ship a go up the sphere. Two fast passes later, Inter Miami discovered the again of the web. And the followers at a packed Yankee Stadium cheered loudly after the best participant in soccer, not baseball, shine brightly.

Most of them, nonetheless, would possibly go dwelling remembering the last-minute objective and thrilling end.

New York Metropolis FC’s James Sands scored a header from a nook kick within the 95th minute, leading to a 1-1 draw towards Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday afternoon. It was the primary objective of Sands’ profession, because the Rye, New York native picked probably the most opportune second within the 117th sport of his profession to attain.

Leave a Reply