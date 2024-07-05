Lionel Messi returns as Argentina advances to Copa semifinal

Lionel Messi was named within the beginning lineup as Argentina received its Copa América quarterfinal in opposition to Ecuador in a penalty shootout at NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday.

Lisandro Martinez scored within the first half for Argentina, however Ecuador netted late within the second to ship the sport to a shootout after a 1-1 tie, the place as soon as once more Emiliano Martinez stole the present.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

The Aston Villa keeper saved two of Ecuador’s spot kicks after Messi missed the primary for Argentina, however his teammates transformed their subsequent 4 makes an attempt to seal the win and a spot within the Copa semifinals.

Messi, who missed his workforce’s third sport of the group in opposition to Peru, sustained the damage of their Group A win over Chile — Argentina’s second match of the match. His standing was described as “everyday” earlier than returning to coaching earlier this week, with head coach Lionel Scaloni saying on Wednesday that whether or not or not Messi performed trusted how he educated the evening earlier than the match.

“We are going to practice in a pair hours, after which we are going to determine,” Scaloni stated in a information convention earlier than apply. “Yet one more day is all the time higher, yesterday we had good sensations and at the moment we are going to determine. Based mostly on at the moment’s reply [In training], we are going to determine if Messi performs.”

Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez beforehand performed collectively when the workforce confronted Ecuador in a pre-Copa America pleasant on June 9, main the way in which in a 1-0 win as Messi watched from the bench.

Argentina completed prime of Group A, profitable all three of their video games with out conceding a aim.

The winner of Thursday’s match will advance to the semifinal at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 9.