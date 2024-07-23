Lionel Messi Poses in Walking Boot on Boat Alongside Bikini-Clad Wife

An ankle damage isn’t going to forestall Lionel Messi from absorbing the Miami sunshine.

After the soccer star, 37, suffered a ligament damage to his proper ankle through the Copa América ultimate on July 14, he donned a strolling boot whereas spending time on a ship alongside his spouse Antonela Roccuzzo.

Roccuzzo — who married Messi in 2017 — confirmed off some snaps from the day on the water by way of Instagram on Monday, July 22. Wearing a pink two-piece bikini that complemented her husband’s purple swim trunks, the couple posed for an image collectively sitting on the vessel.

The couple was joined on the boat by Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez, his spouse Sofia Balbi, Sofia’s sister Mariana and her companion.

Roccuzzo and the couple’s three sons — Thiago, 11, Mateo, 8, and Ciro, 6 — have been available when Argentina defeated Colombia within the Copa América ultimate at Miami’s Arduous Rock Stadium earlier this month. “CHAMPIONS OF AMERICA 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷🇦🇷, “ Roccuzzo captioned a household picture on the sector after the sport. “LETS GO ARGENTINA !!! 🩵🤍.”

Messi was compelled to exit the sport within the sixty fourth minute after struggling his damage. The Argentinian ahead remained on the bottom for a number of moments earlier than taking off his proper boot and strolling slowly off the sector.

He didn’t return to motion and was proven distraught and teary-eyed on the bench all through the rest of the sport, although he was capable of rejoice together with his teammates after they emerged victorious, with a rating of 1-0.

“Copa America is over and the very first thing I need to thank everybody for the messages and greetings,” Messi wrote by way of Instagram on July 16. “I’m doing nicely, thank God, and hopefully quickly I may be on the courtroom once more having fun with what I really like doing most.”

He continued, “ We’re a crew and likewise a household, a spectacular group.”

After exams revealed Messi’s ligament injury, Inter Miami introduced “the captain’s availability will probably be decided by periodic assessments and the progress of his restoration.”