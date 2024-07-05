Lionel Messi is on track to return to the lineup for Argentina in Copa America vs. Ecuador at NRG Stadium in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Lionel Messi is on monitor to return to the lineup Thursday night time for Argentina in Copa America vs. Ecuador at NRG Stadium.

Messi, the eight-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, which fits to the very best soccer participant on this planet, has been coping with a nagging harm.

Nonetheless, late reviews from media shops in Argentina point out Messi is able to return.

The 37-year-old took a starring flip again in 2016 at NRG Stadium when his curling free kick highlighted Argentina’s win over the US in Copa America.

In 2022, the person many contemplate to be the very best participant of all time delivered Argentina’s first World Cup title in 36 years in an exciting win over France.

Messi scored two targets and added one other on a penalty kick to seize the one main trophy that had eluded him.

Copa America gives one other worldwide showcase for soccer in Houston.

NRG Stadium will host seven matches within the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 schedule in Houston will embody a knockout spherical match on July 4, one in all solely two World Cup matches on America’s Independence Day.

For extra on this story, observe Greg Bailey on Fb, X and Instagram.