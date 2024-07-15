Lionel Messi forced off with injury in Copa América final

Lionel Messi was pressured off with an obvious proper ankle harm within the second half of Argentina’s 1-0 Copa América last win over Colombia at Miami’s Exhausting Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez scored the successful objective for Argentina in further time to earn Argentina their report sixteenth Copa crown and third consecutive main event title after successful the Copa in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022.

Messi collapsed to the sector within the sixty fourth minute and instantly signaled his concern to the Argentina bench. He remained down for a number of minutes as trainers got here out earlier than being helped to his ft and instantly taking his shoe off his proper foot.

As he walked off the sector, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner took off his captains armband and threw his shoe to the bottom in frustration. An emotional Messi was then proven masking his face, sobbing in his seat, whereas TV cameras additionally confirmed that his proper ankle was severely swollen.

He was changed by Nicolás González.

Messi had earlier gone down holding his proper ankle after a robust problem within the first half.

Lionel Messi was unable to proceed after happening harm for a second time within the Copa América last. Getty Pictures

The Inter Miami participant chased the ball and tried to kick it earlier than it went out of bounds. He planted his proper leg awkwardly and appeared to take contact from Colombia’s Santiago Arias.

The 37-year-old writhed in ache and rolled over a number of instances as he grabbed at his decrease proper leg. Trainers labored on the realm for a couple of minutes earlier than serving to him to his ft. He walked slowly towards the sideline earlier than reentering the sport.

Messi had been coping with a leg harm and discomfort by means of a lot of the event and missed Argentina’s group stage finale. He had one shot try within the first half Sunday.

The ultimate was tied 0-0 when Messi exited, however he watched on from the sidelines as his workforce gutted out the win over a tricky and proficient Colombia workforce that had gone unbeaten in 28 straight video games.

Info from The Related Press contributed to this report.