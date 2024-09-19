Lionel Messi comes off bench in Inter Miami draw at Atlanta

Lionel Messi was restricted to a second-half look instead as Inter Miami drew 2-2 at Atlanta United on Wednesday night time.

With the Herons enjoying their second of three video games inside every week, Messi started the match on the bench. Coach Gerardo Martino had stated he did not need to overwork his star participant, who’s getting back from an damage with the membership within the midst of a busy stretch.

To the delight of lots of the 67,795 followers in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Messi got here onto the sphere to hitch the motion within the 61st minute, changing Julian Gressel.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

Simply two minutes earlier, Miami had retaken the lead by way of Leonardo Campana’s deflected strike shortly after Atlanta’s Saba Lobjanidze had canceled out David Ruiz’s opener for the guests from South Florida.

Messi had a shot saved with an opportunity to increase his aspect’s lead however a spectacular late equalizer from Atlanta’s Russia worldwide Aleksei Miranchuk meant Miami’s run of five-straight MLS victories got here to an finish.

“Messi at all times seems to be good, and tonight was no exception,” Miami assistant coach Javier Morales stated after the sport.

“He performed virtually half-hour, the place he appeared energetic. He had probabilities at aim, so like at all times his efficiency was optimistic for the crew.”

Martino made a number of adjustments to his lineup for the midweek sport in Atlanta, with Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba becoming a member of Messi in ranging from the bench earlier than approaching within the second half.

“We have now three video games this week and numerous gamers suspended so for this sport Tata Martino and the teaching workers thought this was the proper crew to face Atlanta. I assumed it was a superb choice, since we virtually took house the three factors,” Morales added.

Miami stays with the perfect report in Main League Soccer and is making an attempt to lock up the Supporters’ Defend and home-field benefit all through the playoffs.

The 37-year-old Messi made a mesmerizing return to Miami’s lineup this previous Saturday after a prolonged absence, scoring two objectives and aiding on the third in a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union.

He did not play a yr in the past when Inter Miami visited Atlanta, disappointing a crowd of 71,635.

The Argentine star and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had not performed with Inter Miami since June 1 due to nationwide crew commitments and a proper ankle damage sustained in a 1-0 victory over Colombia within the Copa America ultimate on July 14.

Messi has 14 objectives and 14 assists in league play, regardless of enjoying simply 14 matches.

Inter Miami subsequent visits New York Metropolis FC on Saturday.

Info from The Related Press contributed to this report.