Lionel Messi comes off bench in draw

Lionel Messi comes off bench in draw

by

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi got here off the bench, and was unable to go away his mark in a 2-2 draw towards Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Messi entered within the 61st minute and missed a shot on the right track, practically delivering the game-sealing objective within the 83rd minute. Messi’s strike was blocked on the internet, and a putback try by Luis Suarez was additionally denied by Atlanta goalie Brad Guzan, denying a 3rd objective for Inter Miami.

The missed alternatives led to a frantic end, which noticed Atlanta United’s Aleksei Miranchuk rating a pristine left boot within the 84th minute to pressure the draw. Saba Lobzhanidze (56′) additionally scored for Atlanta.

Leave a Reply