Lily Collins, Álvaro Morte to Make West End Debuts in ‘Barcelona’

Lily Collins will bid adieu to Paris and be part of Cash Heist‘s Álvaro Morte in London for the pair’s West Finish stage debuts in Barcelona.

The Emily in Paris star will be part of Morte in Bess Wohl‘s acclaimed two-character play Barcelona on the Duke of York’s Theatre within the U.Ok. capital from Oct. 21 to Jan. 11, 2025.

Directed by Lynette Linton (Shifters, Blues for an Alabama Sky, Sweat) and written by American playwright and screenwriter Wohl (Camp Siegfried, Grand Horizons), the play is about on the streets of the Spanish metropolis, the place an American girl on a bachelorette weekend plunges recklessly right into a one-night stand with a dashing Spaniard. “However through the course of that single, stunning night time — by turns humorous and harmful — her romantic fantasy morphs into a sophisticated sport of cat and mouse,” a plot synopsis reads.

The American character, Irene, is performed by Collins, and Spanish character Manuel is performed by Morte.

“It has been a childhood dream of thoughts to carry out within the West Finish and I’m massively excited to make my stage debut in Bess’ thrilling play, Barcelona,” Collins mentioned. “Working with this staff has actually been a present and I can’t watch for audiences to be taken on an exciting journey because the play unravels. I knew the second I completed studying the script, I needed to play Irene.”

Morte added: “The London theater scene is a vibrant and exhilarating canvas for recent, groundbreaking work. I’m thrilled and honored to be part of this fascinating new play, marking my West Finish debut. I’m trying ahead to bringing Barcelona to life and sharing it with audiences.”

Barcelona had its world premiere in 2013 on the Individuals’s Mild & Theatre Firm in Pennsylvania and its West Coast premiere in 2016 at LA’s Geffen Playhouse, starring Betty Gilpin and Carlos Leal.

The artistic staff for Barcelona consists of set and costume designer Frankie Bradshaw; lighting by Jai Morjaria; composition and sound design by Duramaney Kamara and Xana; video design by Gino Ricardo Inexperienced; and wigs, hair and make-up design by Cynthia De La Rosa.

The present is produced by ATG Productions, Unhealthy Robotic Dwell and Gavin Kalin Productions.