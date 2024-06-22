Lilly King gets engaged after qualifying for Paris in the 200-meter breaststroke

Workforce USA swimmer Lilly King certified Thursday for her second occasion on the Paris Olympics and in addition introduced residence one other treasured steel.

After she completed second within the 200-meter breaststroke on the U.S. Olympic Workforce Trials in Indianapolis, King’s longtime boyfriend, James Wells, greeted her and advised her spending the final 4 years as her boyfriend has been an honor. Then he presented her with a ring.

“Sure, sure, sure,” she mentioned, nonetheless dripping from her race.

She regarded on the ring and mentioned, “Oh, it matches excellent.”

Wells, a fellow alum of the swim crew at Indiana College in close by Bloomington, mentioned the timing was proper to ask for King’s hand in marriage.

“It means a lot for her to be right here in entrance of this crowd,” Wells mentioned after the proposal. “That is the right alternative.”

King and her fiancé spoke in regards to the particular second on NBC’s “TODAY” Friday morning.

“I used to be truthfully simply so confused why he was on deck. After that I used to be like ‘Why are you sporting your good garments, like what’s occurring?’ Then I noticed, oh I do know what’s occurring.”

She mentioned she had been anticipating a doable proposal after the Paris Video games once they plan to “frolic round Europe,” however “final evening I used to be not anticipating it in any respect.”

Wells mentioned he had considered proposing throughout their Europe travels this summer season in England, however noticed this was a particular second to share along with her dearest family members.

“Simply seeing Lilly with all of her pals right here, and form of on this stadium in our residence state, I used to be like I feel this is able to be a very particular second that she will share with everybody,” he mentioned. “So I known as up just a few of my pals which are working right here they usually received me behind the scenes and form of set all of these items up and it was actually superior.”

“It was already an unbelievable week to start out off with, making my third Olympic crew, clearly couldn’t be extra particular, after which now I’m getting married!” King mentioned with fun.

The couple mentioned they’d have fun their engagement by going residence and hanging out with their pets.

King, a two-time Olympian, completed the 200-meter breaststroke behind Kate Douglass by passing Gretchen Walsh just a few strokes from the wall.

She certified for her third Summer season Video games look by profitable the 100-meter breaststroke closing Monday in Indianapolis.

King will change into the first U.S. swimmer to race the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke at three straight Olympics. She’ll carry her Hoosier delight to Paris.

“It is simply unbelievably particular,” she mentioned after her win Monday. “We’re a swimming state. I am actually happy with that. And I am glad to characterize us.”