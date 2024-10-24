Lillard and Antetokounmpo power Bucks past short-handed 76ers 124-109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 factors, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 25 and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 124-109 within the season opener for each groups Wednesday evening.

Lillard scored 15 factors within the third quarter and completed with six 3-pointers, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Antetokounmpo shot 8 for 11 from the ground and had a game-high 14 rebounds as Milwaukee obtained double-figure scoring from six gamers.

Taurean Prince and Bobby Portis scored 16 factors apiece for the Bucks, how had 16 3-pointers.

Tyrese Maxey scored 25 factors and Andre Drummond had 13 factors and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, which was with out injured stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, who’re sidelined attributable to knee accidents.

TAKEAWAYS

Bucks: Lillard and Brook Lopez ran the choose and roll often towards Philly. The picks have been prolonged out past the 3-point line. A number of of Lopez’s picks have been set at or close to half court docket, permitting Lillard to have a mix of time and area to create offense.

76ers: Guerschon Yabusele performed his first recreation within the NBA since 2019. After enjoying internationally for 5 seasons, Yabusele supplied the 76ers with 10 factors, 4 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 25 minutes.

KEY MOMENT

Milwaukee used a 25-12 run in a six-minute span of the second quarter to tug away. Bobby Portis was a key determine for the Bucks throughout that point. On consecutive performs, Portis blocked a shot, grabbed a defensive rebound, assisted Taurean Prince on a layup, picked up a steal and scored on a working layup.

KEY STAT

Lillard and Antetokounmpo turned the primary pair of Bucks teammates to register at the very least 25 factors, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a season opener.

UP NEXT

The Bucks have their dwelling opener towards Chicago on Friday. On the identical evening, Philadelphia travels to Toronto.

