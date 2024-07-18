Lili Reinhart, Henry Golding, Chase Stokes at Armani’s Malibu Pop-Up

After first touching down in a few of Italy’s most dreamy seaside havens, the summery Giorgio Armani Mare capsule assortment arrived at Soho Home‘s Little Seaside Home in Malibu for a weeklong pop-up. The ephemeral boutique kicked off on Tuesday, July 16, with a celebration and dinner attended by a starry Hollywood crowd that included Henry Golding, Chase Stokes, Lili Reinhart and extra.

Lili Reinhart at Armani‘s Malibu pop-up. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

The Mare assortment, which the posh style home says is impressed by “easy stylish Italian coastal dwelling,” was introduced at sundown to the star-studded Malibu crowd. The summer season assortment combines timeless Italian fashion with a contemporary look to encourage the final word summer season wardrobe.

The primary-floor terrace of Little Seaside Home Malibu, together with the staircase to the second-floor terrace, was outfitted in customized Mare turquoise-colored tropical palm patterns, accented with wooden and light-weight gold fixtures and furnishings.

The posh style model’s Armani / Casa outside furnishings line — which features a couch and armchair, a solar lounge, a big eating desk and extra — was displayed for the primary time in the USA.

The Hollywood Reporter chatted with Stokes, Simone Bent Garity and Troy Garity, Armani’s Chase Leger, Celine Khavarani and Barry Frediani. Nick Wooster, CAA’s Maha Dakil, Kate Mara (who attended with husband Jamie Bell) chatting with Max Minghella, and Los Angeles LGBT Middle’s Phillip Picardi had been additionally noticed. One visitor was impressed with the turnout particularly contemplating the Malibu location (and the jammed valet line which for some concerned a 20-to-25-minute wait).

Armani’s Mare Assortment pop-up options an array of males’s and girls’s ready-to-wear items and seaside equipment. It will likely be out there for membership members to go to by means of July 20. Further pop-up experiences will likely be out there on the luxurious style home’s Beverly Hills boutique by means of August.

Extra picks comply with from the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up get together:

Henry and Liv Lo Golding on the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up. Giorgio Armani

Chase Stokes on the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up. Giorgio Armani

Camila Mendes on the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up. Giorgio Armani

Arianna Greenblatt on the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up. Giorgio Armani

Edgar Ramirez on the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up. Giorgio Armani