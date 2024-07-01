Lightning sign forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed ahead Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract price a mean annual worth of $9 million, vice chairman and normal supervisor Julien BriseBois introduced as we speak.

Guentzel, 29, was acquired by Tampa Bay from the Carolina Hurricanes yesterday in change for a third-round choose within the 2025 NHL Draft. He skated in 67 video games between the Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins final season, recording 30 targets and 77 factors with a plus-25 score. After being acquired by Carolina on March 8, Guentzel led the Hurricanes in assists and scoring, posting 25 factors and 17 helpers in 17 contests. He additionally ranked first amongst all Carolina skaters with 9 power-play factors throughout that span.

A Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins in 2017, Guentzel has performed 520 profession common season video games, logging 227 targets and 491 factors with 121 power-play factors and 31 game-winning tallies. The Omaha, Nebraska native has skated in 69 profession playoff contests and recorded 67 factors with 38 targets and 29 assists.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Guentzel was drafted by the Penguins within the third spherical (77th total) of the 2013 NHL Draft.