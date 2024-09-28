LIFE-SAVING MOBILE MEDICAL CLINIC ARRIVES IN NORTHERN QUEENSLAND

Creator

A cellular medical clinic has arrived in northern Queensland, bringing life-saving specialist medical companies to a variety of distant and regional communities for the primary time.

Coronary heart of Australia’s new truck, HEART 4, is on its inaugural journey taking city-based medical specialists to cities stretching from Cooktown to the Mackay Area.

Coronary heart of Australia Founder and Heart specialist, Dr Rolf Gomes, mentioned this system has expanded by way of a $12 million increase from the Australian Authorities. Along with current companions, the fourth cellular medical clinic is beginning a brand new northern route.

“We’re very excited in regards to the new period, opening new frontiers for Coronary heart of Australia and serving to handle the imbalance for folks within the bush with regards to entry to high-quality healthcare,” Dr Gomes mentioned.

“Coronary heart of Australia will carry specialists in cardiology, sonography, and sleep diagnostics to residents in Cooktown, Ayr, Sarina, and Proserpine.”

Dr Karam Kostner, Head of Cardiology at Brisbane’s Mater Hospital, has labored with Dr Gomes and Coronary heart of Australia for the reason that first truck launched in 2014. He mentioned: “It definitely saves many lives and it’s crucial. Personally, I’ve seen many sufferers on my rotations who wouldn’t have been saved if it wasn’t for the truck.”

“We’ll do ECGs, blood strain screens, Holter screens, sleep research, CPAPs, an entire vary of supporting companies and supporting diagnostics,” Chris Wilson, Coronary heart of Australia Medical Aide mentioned.

HEART 4 is a 34-wheel custom-built, B-Double highway prepare. It departed Brisbane final Sunday in preparation for the first-ever clinic in Cooktown right this moment (Thursday, July 1, 2021). Coronary heart of Australia now companies 29 cities throughout Queensland and has two static clinics in Weipa and Palm Island.

“HEART 4 is a multi-million-dollar truck that should arrive on the proper time, in the correct place in an effort to save lives, and it’s my job to get it there,” Simon Crawford, A number of Mixture Driver mentioned.

Coronary heart of Australia has travelled greater than 500,000 kilometres, seen greater than 11,000 sufferers, and saved greater than 400 lives. Dr Rolf Gomes mortgaged his residence to construct the primary truck seven years in the past.

“Our purpose is to shut the hole between healthcare companies accessible to folks within the metropolis and people residing within the bush. Each Australian deserves entry to high quality well being care no matter the place they stay,” he mentioned.