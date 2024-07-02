Life Is Beautiful Festival Returns To Las Vegas With A New, Scaled Back Format For 2024

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Penske Media introduced that the Life Is Stunning Competition will make its return to Las Vegas in 2024 with a brand new, scaled again format.

Recast because the Life is Stunning Block Get together, the two-day fest is billed as a “return to our roots” with decrease ticket costs, no overlapping units, and an “intimate environment.”

The competition will function two phases of music and happen at Las Vegas’ Arts District on 324 South Principal Avenue, inside strolling distance of Symphony Park, East Fremont, and the Fremont Avenue Expertise.

As of but, no lineup for the competition has been introduced.