Liberia: Next Victim of Counterfeiting

January 30, 2016

Africa all the time appears to be the goal of counterfeiting. Is it due to the lack of knowledge amongst African individuals? Or maybe the stereotype tagged within the basic outlook of the continent as being poor and illiterate?

Regardless of the impression is on Africa’s way of life and schooling, the problem of drug counterfeiting continues to escalate.

When it was as soon as an anti-malarial medication in Kenya that uncovered African battle towards fraudulent counterfeiting which stays unsolvable till immediately, one other a part of Africa emerges in mainstream information because the manufacturing, exportation, importation and distribution of pretend medicine worsen. It’s much more agitated by the truth that greater powers are behind the unlawful and prison act.

The widespread of anti-malarial drug scams had been reviewed to be led by drug cartels and enormous mafia of ex-convicts and other people with prison data. This time, the federal government, the identical voice of the people who find themselves alleged to be those main the battle towards counterfeiting are those who tolerates and even will get concerned within the unlawful commerce.

In an interview performed by the Peterson Group, one of many first non-profit organizations to tell the general public of the most recent information on campaigns towards counterfeiting, with Liberia Medicines and Well being Merchandise Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), the federal government sector has disclosed that the Authorities of Liberia typically imports into the nation faux medicines to be distributed amongst public hospitals.

“The proliferation of those medicines is posing severe threats to the well being of Liberians”, LMHRA Managing Director, Pharmacist David Sumo warned.

Nearly all Liberians belief the Public Well being Sector in relation to medication as they’re the one ones who can present trusted and high-quality medicines to the individuals.

Sumo added, “As soon as this information spreads, pandemonium is predicted to happen among the many public”.

The medicines had been confiscated after it was came upon that all of them have the identical sequence and batch numbers however completely different manufacturing dates. LMHRA was given the quantity of US$60,000 to observe medicines in 5 counties together with Montserrado, Bomi, and Margibi, amongst others.

LMHRA is now implementing strict laws on the import of medicines inside Liberia and they’re additionally beginning to inform the general public of this present menace. The federal government, alternatively denies the accusations as they motive that they don’t have the assets to acquire the medicines.

The medicine had been traced again to be manufactured in Jakarta, Indonesia.