Liam Payne’s Quotes About His Mental Health Struggles Over the Years

Through the years, Liam Payne shared many candid feedback about his ups and downs with psychological well being.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2024 that the previous One Path member died at age 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires resort. His explanation for loss of life was not revealed on the time.

One yr earlier than his tragic passing, Payne opened up about how skyrocketing to fame within the fashionable British boy band “left scars” on him.

“It’s an awesome life and I’ve lots of gratitude however there have been undoubtedly low moments that I’ll by no means reduce,” he shared throughout an August 2023 interview on Columbia’s W Radio, per the Each day Mail. “It’s nearly having the precise folks round you on the proper time and I used to be fortunate to have folks to look at my again once I was at my worst place and assist me get the assistance that I would like and never everyone is that fortunate.”

Payne went on to notice that he was “fortunate to be on the opposite facet of it now and to have one thing to say and, like I stated, it’d change anyone’s life.”

Scroll down for extra of Payne’s quotes about psychological well being:

November 2017

“Going out and placing that pleased smile on my face and singing the songs, truthfully, generally it was like placing on a type of costumes, going on the market and, beneath the costume, folks don’t actually see what’s occurring,” he advised The Solar of performing in One Path. (The group have been shaped on The X Issue in 2010 and formally introduced their cut up in 2016.)

Payne recalled the group having to cancel an October 2015 present in Belfast, noting he was not “in an excellent place” on the time. “And sadly I used to be going by means of a tough time and I let it get to me a bit bit an excessive amount of. That was it,” he defined. “The extra we did, I simply don’t suppose we stopped and celebrated sufficient how nice issues have been and I feel that’s what acquired on high of us in the long run.”

Regardless of followers’ disappointment on the group’s disbandment, Payne stated the breakup was one thing he and his bandmates — Harry Kinds, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson — “wanted.” (Zayn Malik left the group one yr earlier than their 2016 cut up.)

“I’m a very totally different individual now to how I was about it,” he stated.

Might 2019

“I don’t suppose I battle within the sense of what you’ll naturally consider once I’m strolling down the road with each individual stopping me,” Payne stated of coping with fame in an interview for Esquire Center East. “I imply, it occurs generally however it’s primarily mentally the place you battle with it. It’s the preparing and at all times figuring out that you just may be photographed.”

The musician revealed he had beforehand struggled with agoraphobia, a.okay.a. the concern of being caught in a spot with tough technique of escape. “I might by no means depart the home. And I do generally endure with it a bit within the sense that I’ll get days the place I simply don’t need to depart my home. Even when it’s simply going to the store,” he said. “I’d be going to order a espresso at Starbucks and I might sweat as a result of I wouldn’t know whether or not I used to be doing the precise factor or not. I might be pondering: ‘F—, I don’t need to be right here.’”

He continued: “Sadly, [anxiety] does occur to everyone on this business. I feel at a sure level you simply must recover from it as rapidly as you possibly can.”

June 2019

“While you’re doing a whole lot and a whole lot of [concerts] and it’s the identical 22 songs on the similar time each single day, even in the event you’re not pleased, you’ve acquired to go on the market,” Payne stated in a Males’s Well being Australia cowl story. It’s virtually like placing the Disney costume on earlier than you step up on stage and beneath the Disney costume I used to be pissed various the time as a result of there was no different option to get your head round what was occurring. I imply, it was enjoyable. We had an absolute blast, however there have been sure components of it the place it simply acquired a bit bit poisonous.”

Payne advised the outlet that there have been “lots of people in bother with psychological well being that aren’t actually getting the assistance that they want,” notably within the leisure business. “It’s the identical s— that occurs to everybody, that’s been occurring for the reason that ‘70s. You realize what the traps are and in case you are fortunate sufficient, like me, to have the ability to get out of that state of affairs and again into a way of normality, then you recognize it’s a bit totally different.”

He added: “I actually battle to say no as a result of I don’t prefer to let folks down. It’s in my nature.”

October 2019

“Daily you get up, you have got the chance to do regardless of the hell you need to do, however you simply must goal for it correctly,” Payne stated whereas speaking in regards to the significance of self-love in an MTV video interview. “And I feel when folks get unhappy or depressed about themselves — as I’ve been so many occasions — it’s truly extra for the actual fact since you knew you would do one thing and also you haven’t.”

He continued: “This job could be fairly self-loathing at some factors, that you just see a lot of your self on a regular basis, that it’s important to watch out that the whole lot doesn’t begin to focus on you, which has at all times been my largest concern with any of this, actually, as a result of I hate that. I hate the thought, like, you’re at all times wanting and evaluating completely the whole lot about your self, and it’s horrible.”

Payne went on to state that the “most necessary a part of self-love is with the ability to discuss issues to different folks,” including, “The most effective present you may give your self is to determine that you just’re not insane in order that you recognize that you just’re heading in the right direction. Actually, it sounds so silly, however it’s so true. I feel it’s actually necessary, you recognize, with psychological well being in the mean time, we have now such a factor round it as a result of we’re beginning to determine that, truly, that wants as a lot taking good care of as [our body does].”

November 2019

Payne in contrast fame to having “a bizarre midlife disaster” in an interview on Straight Speak with Ant Middleton, per a number of shops. “There’s occasions the place that degree of loneliness and folks entering into you daily on occasion … that’s virtually practically killed me a few occasions.”

He advised Middleton that he had been in a “unhealthy place” a number of occasions throughout his life, however had “nice folks round me” to assist him by means of powerful occasions. “When issues begin to pile up on you, it may get you, and you’ll solely management you.”

January 2021

Throughout an Instagram Stay chat with followers, Payne confessed he was “struggling” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, one among his former band members was lending a serving to hand.

“I used to be truly simply on the telephone to Louis, who I haven’t spoken to in a minute, which was fairly good,” he shared earlier than including, “Louis has undoubtedly been there for me over the previous couple of weeks, which I’ve acquired to say thanks and … give him his due.”

April 2021

Talking out once more in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, Payne advised Glamour: “It was all a bit darkish for me for a bit bit and I’m certain many individuals skilled it. Simply not with the ability to go wherever, not be capable to do something. It actually, actually hit house. And I simply discovered myself sat in the identical place day in, day trip. And I used to be like, ‘OK, I actually have no idea what to do with myself.’”

He advised the outlet that his psychological well being was an “ongoing expertise” and that “studying to calm down” had been a tough factor for him to study to do. “I really feel like if I’m not transferring ahead, then I have to be going backwards. And I feel that’s one thing that I’ve at all times struggled with,” he defined. “So, in a means [quarantine’s] sort of a blessing in disguise, as this has all sort of taught me to calm down a bit bit extra. And to not be so apprehensive about that, just like the world will not be going to fall over if I don’t do one thing in the present day.”

Payne stated he “would have struggled a hell of much more” if not for his mates, together with one among his managers. “We actually discuss the whole lot. We’re in all probability too trustworthy with one another!” he quipped. “However I feel it’s necessary that everyone has that individual.”

June 2021

Throughout an interview on Steven Bartlett’s “Diary of a CEO” podcast, Payne revealed that he struggled with substance abuse and “suicidal ideation” throughout his time in One Path.

“I used to be apprehensive how far my all-time low was going to be. The place’s all-time low for me?” he shared. “And you’ll by no means have seen it. I’m excellent at hiding it. Nobody would ever have seen it.”

Noting that his struggles have been “actually extreme,” the singer stated his change in bodily look motivated him to make a change. “My face was simply, like, 10 occasions greater than it’s now. I simply didn’t like myself very a lot, after which I made a change,” he said.

On the time, Payne — who was one month sober — stated he had lately gotten a candy telephone name from Kinds. “He was checking in on me,” he stated. “It’s virtually as if some folks have gotten a sixth sense about while you’re going by means of one thing and need to test in.”

July 2023

After taking a hiatus from social media, Payne revealed through YouTube that he had attended a 100-day program and was six months sober. He credited his ex Cheryl Cole and their son, Bear, for serving to him to get a “grip on life.”

“Greater than something, I need to say thanks to [Bear] and his mum [Cheryl] for giving me a bit little bit of freedom to go and get effectively in that second as a result of I needed to,” he stated on the time. “There’s no level making an attempt to be a dad while you’ve acquired nothing to show and I don’t suppose up till this level I actually had a lot to say to him different than simply caring for him very deeply and loving him deeply, which is clearly a very powerful factor.”

If you happen to or somebody you recognize is struggling or in disaster, assist is out there. Name or textual content 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. If you happen to or somebody you recognize is combating substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Psychological Well being Providers Administration (SAMHSA) Nationwide Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).