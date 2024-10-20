Liam Payne’s Dad Views Fan Tributes to Late Singer in Argentina

Liam Payne’s father, Geoff Payne, traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina following the singer’s sudden loss of life at 31.

Geoff visited Casa Sur Lodge, the positioning of Liam’s loss of life, on Friday, October 18. Exterior the property, followers had arrange an impromptu memorial with handwritten notes, letters, flowers and candles.

Geoff was noticed viewing the emotional tributes, even adjusting a friendship bracelet that had Liam’s identify written on it. He was accompanied by former One Route tour supervisor Paul Higgins. (Higgins helped handle Liam and his 1D bandmates’ lives on the street, with all 5 musicians even attending Higgins’ October 2012 wedding ceremony.)

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, October 16, that Liam fell to his loss of life from a third-story balcony on the Casa Sur Lodge. A preliminary post-mortem report seen by Us revealed that Payne died from “a number of accidents involving ‘inside and exterior hemorrhage,’” and was believed to be in a “state of semi or complete unconsciousness” on the time of the autumn.

The “Strip That Down” performer is survived by Geoff and mom Karen, older sisters Ruth and Nicola and 7-year-old son Bear. (Liam shared his solely little one with ex Cheryl Cole.)

“We’re heartbroken. Liam will without end stay in our hearts and we’ll bear in mind him for his sort, humorous and courageous soul,” Liam’s household informed the BBC in an announcement earlier this week. “We’re supporting one another the perfect we are able to as a household and ask for privateness and house at this terrible time.”

It isn’t recognized whether or not Karen, Ruth or Nicola additionally traveled to Argentina. Ruth, for her half, lately addressed her sibling’s passing in an emotional social media tribute.

“I don’t consider that is taking place. Many instances have I poured my coronary heart out publicly with satisfaction about Liam however by no means a lot about life as his sister,” Ruth wrote through Instagram on Saturday, October 19. “Liam is my finest good friend, nobody may ever make me giggle as a lot as him, doing his impressions all the time had me creasing and he liked seeing how a lot of fun he may get.”

Ruth additionally penned a be aware immediately towards Liam.

“Liam, My mind is struggling to meet up with what’s taking place and I don’t perceive the place you’ve gone,” she added in her add. “I simply need to drive to your home and stroll into music blasting and discover you sat there writing a track or stroll into your artwork phases and sit with you while you draw or craft.”

Ruth concluded, “Thanks for altering my life, thanks for the unbelievable recollections, thanks for being the perfect brother and good friend I’ll ever have! We’ll handle Bear and he’ll all the time know the way unbelievable his dad is and the way a lot you idolize him.”