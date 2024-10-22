Liam Payne had cocaine in his system when he died, toxicology report shows

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An preliminary toxicology report for ex-One Path singer Liam Payne, who died final week after falling from a third-floor lodge balcony in Buenos Aires, confirmed that he had cocaine in his system after his loss of life, an Argentine official mentioned.

The ultimate toxicology outcomes will not be anticipated to be made public for some weeks. However the preliminary toxicology report of the wildly well-known boy band star, handed to native prosecutors on Monday, recommended proof of publicity to cocaine, the official mentioned, stressing that these preliminary outcomes don’t provide an correct studying of simply how a lot was circulating in his blood when he died.

The official spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of he was not licensed to transient journalists. The preliminary report was broadly reported in native media on Monday.

Argentina’s public prosecution is investigating the case — which isn’t unusual when a loss of life is sudden or sudden.

Payne’s post-mortem concluded that the traumatic accidents that prompted his loss of life had been constant along with his three-story fall from the lodge window. Prosecutors have dominated out anybody else being concerned.

Argentine investigators discovered what gave the impression to be narcotics and alcohol strewn about damaged objects and furnishings in 31-year-old Payne’s lodge room, main the general public prosecution to surmise Payne had suffered a substance abuse-induced breakdown across the time of his fall. The prosecution mentioned Payne might have plunged from his lodge room balcony in a state of “semi or whole unconsciousness.”

Photographs purportedly taken from inside Payne’s lodge room revealed by native media confirmed snowlike powder left on a desk and a smashed-in TV display screen. Police additionally found a blister pack of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, and over-the-counter medicines scattered amongst Payne’s belongings. Shortly earlier than Payne’s loss of life, the lodge supervisor known as 911 to report a visitor appearing aggressively and below the affect of medicine and alcohol.

Investigators are additionally making an attempt to determine who bought Payne the medication he took on the CasaSur Lodge in Palermo, a classy neighborhood of the Argentine capital. Police have taken statements from not less than three lodge staff, in addition to two girls who visited Payne’s lodge room a number of hours earlier than his loss of life.

Followers and main pop trade figures all over the world have reacted with an outpouring of grief.

The late singer’s father, Geoff Payne, was nonetheless in Buenos Aires assembly with the prosecutors and different native officers Monday in an effort to prepare the repatriation of the stays.

Argentine authorities count on to launch the physique subsequent week, clearing the best way for Geoff Payne to fly dwelling and maintain a funeral again in England, the place on Sunday lots of of fervent One Path followers gathered to mourn the musician.