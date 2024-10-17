Liam Payne Dead: Celebrities Pay Tribute

Charlie Puth, DJ Zedd, Paris Hilton and Juicy J are among the many celebrities paying tribute to Liam Payne, who died tragically Wednesday at 31.

The previous One Path member fell from the third-floor balcony of a resort room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in line with state police, per ABC and CNN.

He was greatest recognized for his work within the boy band made up of Payne, Harry Types, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. He went on to have a reasonably profitable solo music profession after leaving the band in 2016. Payne’s debut single, “Strip That Down” that includes Quavo, was launched that yr. He additionally collaborated with artists equivalent to DJ Zedd and J Balvin.

Payne’s household, together with mom Karen and father Geoff, launched a press release Thursday following the information. “We’re heartbroken,” they stated, in line with the BBC. “Liam will without end dwell in our hearts and we’ll keep in mind him for his sort, humorous and courageous soul. We’re supporting one another the most effective we are able to as a household and ask for privateness and area at this terrible time.”

Charlie Puth wrote on his Instagram Story: “I’m in shock proper now. Liam was at all times so sort to me. He was one of many first main artists I set to work with. I cannot consider he’s gone.” He shared a video of the 2 artists once they had been younger with the phrases “I’m so upset proper now, could he relaxation in peace. I’m so sorry.”

Zedd, whom Payne collaborated with on 2017’s “Get Low,” shared his personal tribute, writing “RIP Liam…I can’t consider that is actual…completely heartbreaking….”

“So upsetting to listen to the information of @LiamPayne passing,” Paris Hilton tweeted. “Sending love and condolences to his household & family members. RIP my good friend.”

Rapper Ty Dolla Signal wrote on his Instagram story above a video of Payne, “Simply talked to you 2 days in the past my man. Ima miss u frfr.”

Lou Teasdale, One Path’s former hairdresser, wrote on Twitter, “sending you all a lot love.”

“This all feels so surreal,” One Path guitarist Dan Richards wrote on social media. “Because of everybody reaching out. Nonetheless attempting to wrap my head round all of it. My ideas exit to Liam’s household at the moment.”

Oasis member Liam Gallagher wrote to his followers: “Life is valuable youngsters and also you solely get to do it ONCE go simple”.

We’re heartbroken by the unhappy passing of Liam Payne.



He was immensely gifted and, as a part of One Path, Liam will go away a long-lasting legacy on the music business and followers all over the world.



Our ideas are together with his mates, household and all who cherished him. pic.twitter.com/wOXUTKPUiR — The X Issue (@TheXFactor) October 17, 2024

RIP Liam… I can’t consider that is actual…

completely heartbreaking … 💔 — Zedd (@Zedd) October 16, 2024

So upsetting to listen to the information of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his household & family members. 🙏 RIP my good friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

RIP to Liam Payne,,, a lot too younger 🙏🏾 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) October 16, 2024

rattling this liam payne information acquired me speechless… appeared as much as 1D a lot throughout the wdw days. you actually by no means know when it’s your time to go. remind your folks/household that you just love them at the moment and daily pic.twitter.com/rArPVaeVhu — corbyn (@corbynbesson) October 16, 2024

if this Liam Payne information is true that shit is actually so intestine wrenching… was such a pleasant man the few occasions me and G bumped into him, fuck the Web for being so ruthless over the previous few months… forreal such a poisonous atmosphere on right here mannnn that’s so unhappy — J (@JVCKJ) October 16, 2024

R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can not consider it prayers up for the household 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) October 16, 2024

We’re deeply saddened by the information of Liam Payne’s passing. Our ideas are together with his household, mates, and the numerous followers who cherished and supported him. pic.twitter.com/5XCBUgrsqR — Spotify (@Spotify) October 16, 2024

My coronary heart is totally torn to shreds proper now, I’m at an absolute loss for phrases. If Simon Cowell dare put a press release out on the guts wrenching, tragic lack of my pricey and darling good friend Liam, he can be a idiot. Everyone knows the reality… and I’ll make certain all of it comes out.… — Katie Waissel (@katiewaissel24) October 16, 2024

We’re deeply saddened to be taught of Liam Payne’s tragic passing at the moment. Throughout this troublesome time, our hearts stay together with his household, family members, and followers. pic.twitter.com/OT63aeAvGO — MTV (@MTV) October 16, 2024

BREAKING: Liam Payne has died on the age of 31 after reportedly falling from a balcony in Argentina. We’re extraordinarily shocked and heartbroken to listen to this information. Sending our like to his household, mates and followers all over the world. 💔 pic.twitter.com/KQMzOvPbPW — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) October 16, 2024