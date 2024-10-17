Liam Payne Dead: Celebrities Pay Tribute

Charlie Puth, DJ Zedd, Paris Hilton and Juicy J are among the many celebrities paying tribute to Liam Payne, who died tragically Wednesday at 31.
The previous One Path member fell from the third-floor balcony of a resort room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in line with state police, per ABC and CNN.
He was greatest recognized for his work within the boy band made up of Payne, Harry Types, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. He went on to have a reasonably profitable solo music profession after leaving the band in 2016. Payne’s debut single, “Strip That Down” that includes Quavo, was launched that yr. He additionally collaborated with artists equivalent to DJ Zedd and J Balvin.
Payne’s household, together with mom Karen and father Geoff, launched a press release Thursday following the information. “We’re heartbroken,” they stated, in line with the BBC. “Liam will without end dwell in our hearts and we’ll keep in mind him for his sort, humorous and courageous soul. We’re supporting one another the most effective we are able to as a household and ask for privateness and area at this terrible time.”
Charlie Puth wrote on his Instagram Story: “I’m in shock proper now. Liam was at all times so sort to me. He was one of many first main artists I set to work with. I cannot consider he’s gone.” He shared a video of the 2 artists once they had been younger with the phrases “I’m so upset proper now, could he relaxation in peace. I’m so sorry.”
Zedd, whom Payne collaborated with on 2017’s “Get Low,” shared his personal tribute, writing “RIP Liam…I can’t consider that is actual…completely heartbreaking….”
“So upsetting to listen to the information of @LiamPayne passing,” Paris Hilton tweeted. “Sending love and condolences to his household & family members. RIP my good friend.”
Rapper Ty Dolla Signal wrote on his Instagram story above a video of Payne, “Simply talked to you 2 days in the past my man. Ima miss u frfr.”
Lou Teasdale, One Path’s former hairdresser, wrote on Twitter, “sending you all a lot love.”
“This all feels so surreal,” One Path guitarist Dan Richards wrote on social media. “Because of everybody reaching out. Nonetheless attempting to wrap my head round all of it. My ideas exit to Liam’s household at the moment.”
Oasis member Liam Gallagher wrote to his followers: “Life is valuable youngsters and also you solely get to do it ONCE go simple”.
Learn extra tributes to Payne beneath.