Liam Payne and Niall Horan’s Friendship Timeline Over the Years

Liam Payne and Niall Horan crossed paths simply earlier than the “Strip That Down” singer’s loss of life on October 16, 2024 — proving that their friendship was sturdy even after One Course cut up.

The singers made their One Course debut alongside Harry Kinds, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik when the band was shaped on The X Issue in 2010. After 4 albums as a fivesome, Malik introduced his departure from the group in March 2015. The remaining members launched yet another file earlier than occurring an indefinite hiatus beginning in December 2015.

Whereas all of them went on to have solo careers following the cut up, the boys nonetheless confirmed one another assist through the years, proving that nothing may break the One Course bond.

“We all the time try to assist one another the place we will,” Niall instructed Esquire in April 2023 of the One Course boys. “We’re all texting one another individually, if anybody’s bought a music popping out or a factor, even outdoors of labor, we all know now we have one another.”

Associated: Inside Liam Payne’s Bond With His Former One Course Members

From the second One Course was shaped, Liam Payne discovered himself with 4 further brothers for all times. Because of the artistic minds of The X Issue UK judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Kinds, Louis Tomlinson and Payne got here collectively in 2010 to create a life-changing boy band. […]

Hold scrolling to look again at Payne and Horan’s friendship:

July 2010

Horan and Payne grew to become mates when One Course was shaped on The X Issue.

December 2013

Payne and Horan frolicked with out different One Course members, attending a New York Knicks sport whereas in New York Metropolis.

July 2015

Whereas on stage throughout One Course’s On the Highway Once more Tour, Payne confirmed off his love for Horan as they carried out collectively.

June 2017

The 2 shared a backstage second on the ZPL Birthday Bash in Indianapolis.

December 2017

Payne and Horan posed collectively backstage on the KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

February 2018

Each Payne and Horan attended the identical Common Music BRIT Awards Afterparty and snapped a collection of candy pictures collectively. (Payne’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole was there, as effectively.)

November 2019

In celebration of their administration firm, Modest!, Horan and Payne teamed up with Olly Murs for a parody of The Workplace.

Associated: Liam Payne By way of the Years: The One Course Alum’s Life in Images

Liam Payne navigated a collection of ups and downs all through his profession within the highlight forward of his tragic loss of life at 31. Payne rose to fame as a member of British boy band One Course alongside Harry Kinds, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The group was put collectively and mentored by Simon Cowell […]

Might 2021

Payne tagged Horan in an Instagram Story referencing his golf sport.

“You higher watch your self,” Payne wrote, and Horan was fast to share the photograph.

October 2024

Whereas Horan was on tour in Argentina, Payne attended his former bandmate’s live performance. Forward of the present, Payne shared a video about reuniting with Horan.

“I believe we would simply go and say good day,” the singer instructed Snapchat followers. “It’s been some time since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve bought quite a bit to speak about. And I want to sq. up a few issues with the boy. No dangerous vibes or something like that. However simply, we have to speak.”

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Two weeks after their live performance reunion, Payne died at age 31.

“I’m completely devastated concerning the passing of my wonderful pal, Liam. It simply doesn’t really feel actual. Liam had an power for all times and a ardour for work that was infectious,” Horan wrote in a prolonged Instagram tribute shared on October 18. “He was the brightest in each room and all the time made everybody really feel joyful and safe. All of the laughs we had through the years, generally concerning the easiest issues, maintain coming to thoughts by the unhappiness. We bought to dwell out our wildest goals collectively and I’ll cherish each second we had without end. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t occur typically in a lifetime.”

The Irish singer added, “I really feel so lucky that I bought to see him not too long ago. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that night, I might be saying goodbye without end. It’s heartbreaking. My love and condolences exit to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and, after all, his son, Bear. Thanks for every little thing, Payno. Love you brother, Nialler.”