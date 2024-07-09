Lewis Hamilton ‘very, very grateful’ for long-awaited 104th F1 win as he explains why it feels ‘different’ to all his others

“The primary world championship was unimaginable, but it surely was actually troublesome to soak up all of it on the age I used to be at. I feel this weekend, and I feel simply inside life… Your dad and mom are getting older, we’re travelling a lot, and time with household is a continuing problem.

“My niece and nephew are rising up and rising out of their cuteness, however I’ve had them right here this weekend, and I feel they’ve all… All of us attempt to be there for one another, even at a distance.

FACTS AND STATS: A report 17 years since his first, evergreen Hamilton takes his 104th F1 win

“I do know I’ve all the time had their assist, however to have the ability to see them there and share this expertise… They wished to be at my final race, the final British Grand Prix with this group which were so unimaginable to us.

“I imply, Mercedes [have] clearly supported me since I used to be 13, so it’s undoubtedly meant essentially the most to have them there and to have the ability to share it with them.”

Hamilton then expanded on the psychological struggles he has skilled over the prolonged spell between his final two victories, following up on quick post-race feedback that there have been days he “didn’t really feel adequate”.