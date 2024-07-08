Lewis Hamilton takes ‘fairytale’ victory at home British Grand Prix





Lewis Hamilton received his house race on the British Grand Prix on Sunday, battling to an exciting, record-extending victory because the lead modified palms a number of occasions on a rain-slicked monitor at Silverstone.

The seven-time world champion rolled again the years to take his first race win for the reason that 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and a record-extending ninth victory at Silverstone, prompting delirious celebrations from the packed house crowd as a tearful Hamilton paraded across the monitor, holding the Union Jack aloft from his automotive.

And it was his previous rival, Max Verstappen, who Hamilton fought off to safe the win because the Crimson Bull driver chipped away on the Briton’s lead in a dramatic end, however was unable to overhaul him.

For Hamilton to win his final British Grand Prix with Mercedes – the staff with whom he dominated the game for thus lengthy – appeared like a “fairytale,” staff principal Toto Wolff informed broadcaster Sky Sports activities after the race.

No different driver has received as many races on the similar circuit as Hamilton has at Silverstone now, additional cementing the 39-year-old’s legacy on the monitor and because the sport’s most profitable ever driver.

Hamilton himself appeared overwhelmed by emotion too, embracing his father on the end and telling Sky Sports activities that he “can’t cease crying.”

“It’s been since 2021, simply on a regular basis getting up attempting to battle, to coach, to place my thoughts to the duty and work as laborious as I can with this wonderful staff,” he mentioned. “That is my final race right here on the British Grand Prix with this staff, so I wished to win this a lot for them.

“There’s undoubtedly been days between 2021 and right here the place I didn’t really feel like I used to be ok or whether or not I used to be going to get again to the place I’m at present however the essential factor is I had nice individuals round me persevering with to help me,” he added.

Hopes have been excessive among the many house crowd for a British winner on the race since there was a British 1-2-3 beginning on the grid at Silverstone for the primary time since 1962.

George Russell started on pole, forward of his teammate Hamilton in second and McLaren’s Lando Norris in third, and Russell held the lead for the primary third of the race till Hamilton streaked previous his teammate.

However each Mercedes automobiles ran large off the monitor throughout the run-off shortly afterwards, permitting Norris to overhaul Russell after which to speed up previous Hamilton too.

Because the rain poured down at Silverstone, Norris appeared assured within the lead however Hamilton started slowly reeling him in whereas Russell was compelled to retire from the race with a technical situation and Verstappen began chasing the leaders down.

As soon as the rain cleared, the drivers pitted to alter their tires once more and Norris barely misjudged his mark, including an additional couple of seconds to his cease, and Hamilton capitalized to take the lead.

There was nonetheless drama to return within the closing laps of the race as Verstappen overtook Norris to take second and commenced chasing down Hamilton however in the end ran out of street.

