Lewis Hamilton grabs 2024 F1 British Grand Prix win

Lewis Hamilton gained the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix

Dry circumstances that turned moist then dry led to tire choices that determined the race

Verstappen discovered his tempo late within the race to overhaul Norris and take P2

Lewis Hamilton leveraged Mercedes-AMG’s tire choices on the 2024 Formulation 1 British Grand Prix to take the checkered flag. The P1 end marked the ninth win at Silverstone for Hamilton, and his first win in over two years. It garnered the storied F1 champ the report for probably the most wins at a single circuit, because the 104th win of Hamilton’s profession.

Hamilton’s return to the highest spot on the rostrum did not come straightforward. A variety of choices made by groups when it got here to tires determined their destiny. The race noticed each dry and moist circumstances with the racing line drying out once more by laps within the higher 30s and decrease 40s.

George Russell on the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix, photograph through Mercedes-Benz AMG

Qualifying noticed the Brits, together with Mercedes-AMGs’s George Russell and Lewis Hamilton together with McLaren’s Lando Norris, lock out the entrance three grid spots. Russell began off robust, however needed to finish his race after simply 33 laps because of a water system situation along with his automobile. The racer famous he might see temperature alarms going off on his steering wheel about 10 laps earlier than retirement.

Hamilton credit his win to creating the suitable name to vary again to slicks on the proper time, which helped him take again the lead and take the win dwelling. However the challenges arose by lap 42 as Verstappen, and others, ultimately moved again to slicks.

Max Verstappen on the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix, photograph through Getty Photographs

Verstappen, who began fourth on the grid, took till lap 43 and 44 to lastly obtain “race tempo,” however as soon as he discovered the dry line on slicks he overtook Norris simply ending second and just one.465 seconds behind Hamilton.

Lando on the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix, photograph through McLaren

Norris misplaced P3 instantly on lap 1 to Verstappen however rapidly gained it again with teammate Piastri taking P2 for a bit. It was the choice to change to delicate tires when the rain stopped that sealed Norris’ destiny. Verstappen switched to laborious slicks when he swapped out his intermediates and that made all of the distinction.

For a minute there was a query whether or not Hamilton would give you the chance hold his lead and fend off Verstappen, who had a lot newer tires with much less put on, however the Brit stored his cool, and tempo, to take the win.

Ferrari began with Carlos Sainz in seventh and Charles Leclerc in eleventh on the grid, and neither had an excellent race. Sainz completed in fifth 47.318 seconds behind Hamilton whereas Leclerc took 14th, out of the factors, and solely accomplished 51 laps of the 52-lap race.

2024 Formulation 1 British Grand Prix outcomes

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG

2) Max Verstappen, Pink Bull Racing +1.465 seconds

3) Lando Norris, McLaren +7.547 seconds

4) Oscar Piastri, McLaren +12.429 seconds

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +47.318 seconds

6) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +55.722 seconds

7) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +56.569 seconds

8) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +63.577 seconds

9) Alexander Albon, Williams +68.387 seconds

10) Yuki Tsunoda, RB +79.303 seconds

11) Logan Sargeant, Williams +88.960 seconds

12) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +90.153 seconds

13) Daniel Ricciardo, RB +1 lap

14) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +1 lap

15) Valtteri Bottas, Sauber +1 lap

16) Esteban Ocon, Alpine +2 laps

17) Sergio Perez, Pink Bull Racing +2 laps

18) Zhou Guanyu, Sauber +2 laps