Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, the effect of ageing in an athlete and the quest for a ‘magic solution’

Talking to ex-F1 drivers who have been through the process themselves, and have discussed it with other sportspeople who have done the same, the age that matters to an athlete is biological, not the number in their passport.

People age in different ways – in body, mindset, vision, reactions, balance, precision – and at different times and speeds.

The brain builds new synapses more slowly, so finds it harder to adjust.

If Hamilton is hitting one or more of these limits, it would explain why he is struggling to adapt as well as he did in the past.

Equally, a successful, experienced driver knows they achieved peak performance with certain ways of assessing and feeling the car. Once this is strongly imprinted in the brain, the older you are, the more difficult it is to change.

If Hamilton has lost even a tiny edge in this way, it would make sense that in a car that has reasonably fast rear movements that are not predictable and progressive, his body and mind cannot cope, accept, adjust and improve as well as they once could.

That would not mean Hamilton could not win again, but it could mean that he won’t be as successful as he was unless he can find a car that better suits his driving style.

The rules are changing next year, and cars are going back to flat, stepped bottoms, similar to the kind used before 2022.

If those cars give Hamilton the cues he needs, and allow his inputs to more perfectly communicate with the outputs of the car, then he will still be able to win multiple races and championships, even if what is being seen now is a consequence of age.

At the same time, ageing is a reality no one can escape.

It’s one Hill had to confront. In 1998, two years after becoming world champion, he took Jordan to their first victory, at the Belgian Grand Prix. But in 1999 he suddenly found he was no longer competitive.

Hill says: “How does age affect racing drivers? It’s a bit like when you’re on your holidays. Eventually, you know you’re going to have to go home. And the last day of a holiday is really not a holiday at all, is it?

“As a sportsperson, you know there is an end. And that plays on your mind. There’s no way you can ignore it. And it’s a wrench and a weight to actually think of not doing this thing any more, especially if you love it, and you’re good at it.

“But it’s no fun doing it when you’re not quick. It’s no fun being in F1 when you’re not winning, if you’re expected to win. It is just a horrible, horrible experience. And what are you doing? You’re hoping you find the magic solution.”