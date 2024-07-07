Lewis Hamilton Breaks Record After Insane Silverstone Victory

Lewis Hamilton received the British Grand Prix breaking the file of essentially the most wins at a single circuit as he celebrates his ninth win at Silverstone. Becoming a member of the Mercedes driver on the rostrum have been Max Verstappen and Lando Norris who completed the enduring race in second and third place, respectively.
Formation Lap: A horrible begin for Pierre Gasly who’s pressured to go to the pits after the Formation Lap as he’s informed by Alpine there is a matter with the automotive. He won’t begin the race.
Lap 1: George Russell maintains his lead from pole place along with his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton shut behind. Max Verstappen positive aspects a place on Lando Norris as he strikes from fourth to 3rd. Additional again, Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso had contact on the first nook inflicting harm to the Williams, however he’s at the moment capable of proceed with the race.
Lap 8: Alpine confirms that Pierre Gasly suffered from a suspected gearbox situation.
Lap 9: George Russell has stored his lead, 1.7 seconds forward of Lewis Hamilton who has a 2.3 second hole behind him to Max Verstappen. Rain is predicted in roughly 7 minutes time and is prone to final for 10 minutes.
Lap 10: Max Verstappen stories to Crimson Bull that he’s feeling the entrance tires fading barely. He says, “My entrance tires usually are not working. I am unable to do s**t.”
Lap 11: Sergio Perez, who began from the pit lane, is making his manner up the sector on arduous tires. He’s at the moment working in sixteenth place.
Lap 14: Lando Norris, working in fourth, is now inside DRS vary of Max Verstappen in entrance of him.
Lap 16: Lando Norris overtakes Max Verstappen to take third place.
Lap 17: Lando Norris has prolonged his lead on Max Verstappen to be out of the DRS zone. Extra dangerous information for the Dutch driver as he now has to defend himself from Oscar Piastri who’s now inside DRS vary behind him. Later within the lap, Piastri will get the transfer executed and overtakes the reigning champion.
Lap 18: Lewis Hamilton takes the lead of the British Grand Prix! The rain is starting to fall extra now.
Lap 19: Each Mercedes run off the monitor at Stowe however handle to keep away from crashing. Nonetheless, because the British drivers rejoin the monitor, Russell loses his second place to Lando Norris.
Lap 20: Now Lando Norris takes the lead of the race from Lewis Hamilton! Oscar Piastri joins in with the overtaking and takes third place from George Russell.
Lap 20: Oscar Piastri now takes the second place from Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes advise Hamilton to vary to intermediate tires, nonetheless, the British driver desires to remain out as there are dry spots on the monitor.
Lap 22: It appears as if the drivers are via the primary rain spell however one other is predicted shortly.
Lap 24: McLaren stories to Lando Norris that the subsequent batch of rain is beginning and is predicted to final for half-hour.
Lap 25: Charles Leclerc, who placed on intermediate tires far too early within the race, is now struggling down in sixteenth place adopted by Sergio Perez who has had the identical situation.
Lap 26: Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz pit for intermediate tires.
Lap 27: Lando Norris pits and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri stays out. Mercedes pull off a double-stack pit cease for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Lap 28: Oscar Piastri now pits from the lead of the race. He comes out in sixth place.
Lap 29: Lando Norris now leads the race adopted by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. McLaren tells Oscar Piastri that the rain will final till Lap 40.
Lap 31: Max Verstappen stories to Crimson Bull: “Tires are degrading quite a bit.”
Lap 32: Lewis Hamilton stories to Mercedes: “Entrance tires are falling aside.”
Lap 34: George Russell is informed to retire the automotive after beginning the race from pole place. It’s at the moment not clear what has gone flawed with the Mercedes.
Lap 35: Mercedes now reveals that George Russell retired as a consequence of a suspected water system situation.
Lap 36: Lewis Hamilton is starting to shut the hole to Lando Norris. The Mercedes driver is now inside 2 seconds of the chief.
Lap 38: Lewis Hamilton goes for the undercut and pits for the delicate tires. Max Verstappen follows swimsuit and pits for hards. The knock-on impact sees Oscar Piastri pit for medium tires.
Lap 40: Lando Norris, who’s main, now comes into the pits for delicate tires however suffers a 4.5-second cease and comes out behind Lewis Hamilton.
Lap 43: Lewis Hamilton continues his lead, 2.4 seconds forward of Lando Norris who’s 2.7 seconds forward of Max Verstappen. Each Hamilton and Norris are on delicate tires, whereas, Verstappen is on arduous tires.
Lap 47: Max Verstappen is now inside DRS vary of Lando Norris because the battle for second place heats up.
Lap 48: Max Verstappen overtakes Lando Norris for second place.
Lap 49: Lewis Hamilton has a 3.3-second lead on Max Verstappen.
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lando Norris
4. Oscar Piastri
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Lance Stroll
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Alex Albon
10. Yuki Tsunoda
11. Logan Sargeant
12. Kevin Magnussen
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Charles Leclerc
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Esteban Ocon
17. Sergio Perez
18. Zhou Guanyu
19. George Russell – DNF
20. Pierre Gasly – DNS