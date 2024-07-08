Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, James Cameron

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and James Cameron are amongst those that have paid tribute to lauded producer Jon Landau, who died Friday on the age of 63.

“Jon was an extremely variety, sensible, and empathetic soul, who needed to create nothing however a optimistic affect on anybody or something approached,” DiCaprio mentioned in a press release of the late producer on Sunday, by way of Deadline. “His legacy and management will reside on ceaselessly. My condolences are along with his whole household. Relaxation in peace; you may be deeply missed.” DiCaprio portrayed Jack Dawson within the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, which earned Landau and Cameron a Finest Image Oscar.

Co-star Kate Winslet — who portrayed Dawson’s love curiosity Rose DeWitt Bukater, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Finest Actress — instructed Deadline on Saturday she had recognized Landau “since I used to be 20 years previous.” She added: “His ardour for filmmaking solely deepened with age.”

“Jon Landau was the kindest and better of males,” she mentioned. “He was a person who was wealthy with compassion and distinctive at supporting and nurturing groups of phenomenal inventive folks.”

Along with her starring function in Titanic, Winslet reconnected with Landau and Cameron for 2022’s Avatar: The Manner of Water, the place she voiced Ronal. The Avatar sequel is the third highest grossing movie of all time, with Titanic — the primary movie to interrupt $1 billion on the field workplace globally — rating at Quantity 4 (Avatar sits at Quantity One and Avengers: Endgame is Quantity Two).

“His energy in life was understanding the significance of household, at house and at work,” Winslet continued. “He was at all times stuffed with smiles and gratitude. I can’t imagine I’m scripting this, can’t imagine he’s gone.”

Director James Cameron, with whom Landau fashioned an in depth working partnership for a fruitful three a long time, shared a press release on Saturday: “The Avatar household grieves the lack of our good friend and chief, Jon Landau. His zany humor, private magnetism, nice generosity of spirit and fierce could have held the middle of our Avatar universe for nearly twenty years. His legacy is not only the movies he produced, however the private instance he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and completely distinctive.”