Paris Olympics, Day 8: Leon Marchand in for Prelims for France (Medley Relay Names)

4-time Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand is chasing a fifth piece of {hardware} for France, swimming breaststroke in prelims of the lads’s medley relay Saturday morning.

Marchand shall be joined by Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, Clement Secchi and Rafael Fente-Damers in prelims. Ought to the French make finals – as is probably going, getting into seeded fourth – Florent Manaudou and Maxime Grousset would sub in on the again two legs. The finals are Sunday night time.

The U.S. goes with a full B workforce, trusting two swimmers that didn’t make a lot headway of their occasions. Hunter Armstrong leads off, adopted by Charlie Swanson, Thomas Heilman and Jack Alexy.

The boys’s relay will function a matchup of podium finishers in breaststroke within the second warmth. Adam Peaty is in for Nice Britain, returning after his COVID-19 absence. He’ll pair with Oliver Morgan, Joe Litchfield and Matt Richards. He’ll be swimming in opposition to Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy. The Italians discipline close to a first-choice roster, with Thomas Ceccon out entrance, Giacomo Carini manning the weak leg of fly and Alessandro Miressi on the tip.

Within the first warmth, the Dutch and Chinese language go full bore. Netherlands has Kai Van Westering handing off to Casper Corbeau, Nyls Korstanje and Stan Pijnenburg. China goes with the A workforce, with Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Wang Changhao and new 100 free document holder Pan Zhanle.

On the ladies’s facet, it’s B groups for the U.S. and many of the major rivals. Kate Douglass, who will swim the ultimate of the 200 IM, is a little bit of a shock on the anchor leg, although it’s a duty she is aware of properly. Each Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh, who has the 50 free prelims earlier within the session, are held for finals. Becoming a member of Douglass in prelims is Katharine Berkoff, Emma Weber and Alex Shackell, the latter coming down from the 200 fly.

Finals will see Regan Smith, Huske, Walsh and Lilly King drafted in.

The Aussies are going with a backup facet, as properly. Iona Anderson is out entrance, adopted by Ella Ramsay, Alexandria Perkins and Meg Harris. Emma McKeon will doubtless discover her approach onto the relay in fly, with Mollie O’Callaghan on free. Kaylee McKeown will swim within the entrance half, presumably in backstroke however maybe in breast if that endures as a weak spot.

Many of the medal contenders behind that prime two are going robust early. China has Wang Xueer, Tang Qianting, Yu Yiting and Wu Qingfeng. They’d welcome in Zhang Yufei for fly and Yang Junxuan free of charge within the last.

The Dutch roll with Maaike de Waard, Tes Schouten, Tessa Giele and Marrit Steenbergen, maybe one change potential for finals. France is in the identical boat, with Beryl Gastadello prone to discover a lane in the event that they make finals. Emma Terebo, Charlotte Bonnet, Marie Wattel and Mary-Ambre Moluh deal with the morning.

Eyes on Sweden as they discipline Hanna Rosvall, Sophie Hansson, Louise Hansson and Sarah Sjostrom, the latter after doing the 50 free. Canada will draw on Ingrid Wilm, Sophie Angus, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Penny Oleksiak. They’ve three sub legs ready in Kylie Masse, Maggie Mac Neil and Sydney Pickrem.