Leon Marchand delivers as the new king of Olympic swimming

PARIS — Léon Marchand stood atop the rostrum Wednesday night time and appeared sheepishly round La Protection Area, the place hundreds of followers sang — or, extra precisely, yelled in key — alongside to each phrase of “La Marseillaise,” the French nationwide anthem.

Whereas he seemed to be a mix of amused and in disbelief, he later admitted he was shy and did not love being the focal point. However he sang alongside too, and smiled broadly when it was over.

After which he took a short victory lap across the enviornment earlier than heading out of sight.

However it wasn’t as a result of he needed to flee the sudden glare. He merely had one other race for which to arrange.

After profitable the 200-meter butterfly following an unimaginable late-race comeback to turn out to be the primary French swimmer in historical past to win a number of particular person gold medals at one Video games, Marchand had lower than 50 minutes from the time he collected his medal till he wanted to be on the beginning block for the 200m breaststroke closing. No swimmer had ever received an Olympic medal in each the butterfly and the breaststroke — not to mention on the identical night time — and Marchand had been aiming to attain the seemingly unattainable.

With the group chanting in unison each time he pushed by way of the water to take a breath, he confirmed no indicators of fatigue or strain. The 22-year-old Marchand received the race and set an Olympic file along with his time of two:05.85. After reaching towards the wall, then wanting as much as the videoboard to substantiate his time, Marchand splashed a fist into the water in celebration.

Marchand had been touted as maybe the face of the Video games throughout the lead as much as Paris, and lots of believed he may very well be France’s finest hope for a number of medals and even hyped as the subsequent Michael Phelps after breaking the latter’s long-standing 400m particular person medley world file in 2023. 5 days into the 2024 Olympic Video games, Marchand has lived as much as each expectation — and extra — with three gold medals. Every victory, and every roar from the adoring French crowd, has felt more and more extra like a coronation of the game’s new king.

Marchand known as Wednesday night time “indescribable” in an Instagram put up and stated his first victory Sunday night time within the 400m IM was “a dream come true.” However it’s additionally merely the subsequent step for Marchand, who has used Phelps as a blueprint for his profession, in his journey to be the most effective he may be — and one thing he had been working diligently towards for 3 years.

“It looks like future being fulfilled,” Herbie Behm, who started teaching Marchand at Arizona State in 2021, advised ESPN this week. “In a method, [these results] have been type of anticipated and what we even talked about throughout the recruiting course of. He knew he may very well be the face of the Paris Olympics and we advised him we had been going to do every little thing we may to get him there. However not every little thing at all times goes the best way you hope, and he nonetheless needed to put within the work.

“To see him ship has been unimaginable.”

AFTER FINISHING IN sixth place within the 400m IM in his Olympic debut in Tokyo, Marchand took his abilities to Tempe. With that laser-sharp deal with the 2024 Video games in his residence nation, he had chosen the college primarily to have the ability to work with then-head coach Bob Bowman, who had beforehand labored with Phelps.

Each of his dad and mom are former Olympic swimmers, and his father, Xavier, even competed in opposition to Phelps. The household had made it clear they needed to observe the U.S. legend’s path as a lot as doable. However that actually wasn’t the primary time a swimmer had needed to try this, and hopes and actuality usually are not at all times aligned.

Behm, now the top coach, was an assistant for the staff when Marchand arrived on campus. He knew Marchand had potential and was going to be good, however reaching the highest of an Olympic podium appeared like “a protracted shot.”

That’s, till the primary day of observe.

Or, extra particularly, the primary 10 seconds of the primary observe.

“We simply watched him get in [the pool] and we watched him kick underwater, and it felt like we had simply hit the jackpot,” Behm stated. “Watching the primary time he pushed off the wall, simply how he kicks, how he strikes. It is like, ‘Wow, this child is so good.’ We knew he was going to be the most effective short-course [the 25-yard length pool used for collegiate competitions] swimmer of all time.”

Coaches knew that they had one thing particular in Marchand, who would proceed to rack up appreciable {hardware} as a Solar Satan. Joe Robbins/NCAA Images by way of Getty Photographs

By the tip of that first day, Behm remained surprised by the effectivity of Marchand’s kick, however rapidly grew to become equally impressed by his tireless work ethic and his “insane endurance and velocity.” And it did not take Marchand lengthy to point out that to the remainder of the school swimming world, both. By the tip of his freshman season, he had received 4 titles on the Pac-12 championships and have become the NCAA champion within the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke, in addition to lifting the Solar Devils to a sixth-place end — their finest end result since 1982.

“After the primary season, I believe it was clear to everybody: This child is the true deal,” Behm famous.

And regardless of Marchand’s final purpose for Olympic glory and having spent most of his life coaching as a person, like most European swimmers do, he rapidly purchased into being a part of the staff and its unofficial motto: “The way you do something is the way you do every little thing.” He bonded along with his teammates, volunteered to do any race that would earn the staff factors throughout meets — regardless of how drained it would make him for his finest races — and stayed at or close to a 4.0 grade-point common nearly each semester as a pc science main.

By the tip of his third and closing yr at ASU — he turned skilled this spring after his junior season — he was one of the crucial embellished NCAA swimmers in historical past. Competing in quite a lot of races, strokes and distances, he received 10 NCAA titles and 17 Pac-12 titles, broke quite a few collegiate and faculty data and even led Arizona State to its first NCAA staff championship in April. To not point out, he earned a mixed 5 gold medals on the 2022 and 2023 world championships and broke the Phelps file within the 400 IM.

His desires of Olympic gold continued to turn out to be extra in focus with each new piece of {hardware} he attained.

However, in response to Behm, Marchand applies the identical degree of depth to every little thing he does. Even throughout his closing semester, figuring out he was simply months away from potential world superstardom and wouldn’t be returning for his senior yr, he took 18 educational credit. As sudden as it would sound, it is that mentality that Behm partially credit for Marchand’s present success.

“You may’t be unfocused in school, then present as much as observe and be loopy centered, after which not examine or not likely care while you fall asleep or what you eat; every little thing needs to be equally regimented,” Behm stated. “Once you’re making an attempt to boost the bar for your self, it needs to be in every little thing you do. … Now Léon has a unique problem with media obligations and issues like that which take his consideration away from swimming. However in a method, that helps him as a result of he is aware of to solely deal with the duty in entrance of him and he is educated his nervous system to at all times be within the current second.

“So when it is time to get up on the blocks and race, he is proper there, within the second, somewhat than being a few steps forward and pondering what occurs subsequent.”

And competing in school — and studying to swim no matter occasion was wanted — can also be a big a part of the explanation Marchand believes he was in a position to seem in a number of finals in the identical night time.

“There was truly nearly two hours between races,” Marchand stated Wednesday. “I’ve executed far more troublesome I believe within the NCAA season.”

MARCHAND MIGHT BE SHY, however he is all over the place in Paris. His picture may be noticed all through the town and in commercials for Louis Vuitton and Omega — with the latter marketing campaign that includes him alongside Phelps. He is on the entrance web page of the native newspapers and main French web sites and broadcasts.

Bowman is with Marchand as a member of the French teaching workers, and one of many first issues the coach did as soon as they arrived in Paris was scope out different exits from the sector to guard Marchand from the mobs of followers he anticipated can be ready for him — one thing he had realized from his years with Phelps.

“He has an concept [of how suffocating it will be],” Bowman advised The Washington Publish earlier than competitors started. “However till you reside by way of it, you do not actually have an concept.”

Whereas swimming is at all times one of the crucial standard Olympic occasions, the nights wherein Marchand has been competing have been a number of the most coveted tickets of the Video games. On Sunday, throughout his first likelihood to medal within the 400 IM, it felt extra like a World Cup crowd than one for swimming. French flags had been all over the place, there have been impromptu chants and songs, a synchronized “Allez! Allez!” for each stroke throughout the breaststroke lap, and a near-deafening roar as soon as he touched the wall.

“The U.S. trials had been held in a soccer stadium and there have been lots of people there and it was fairly loud, however not as loud as that was,” American Carson Foster, who received the bronze within the race, stated afterward. “It was tremendous cool. Everybody is aware of they’re cheering for Léon and rightfully so, but it surely was an superior expertise and an honor to swim subsequent to him in his residence nation, residence Olympics.”

When Marchand climbed out of the pool, utilizing his beginning block to tug himself out as an alternative of swimming to the facet, he raised his arms in victory as the group showered him in an ovation. As Behm proudly famous, James Don, Arizona State’s staff supervisor and Marchand’s former roommate, jumped over the fence separating the followers from the competitors ground to be one of many first to present him a hug.

Moments later, French President Emmanuel Macron known as him with congratulations.

“He advised me that he was watching the ultimate along with his complete household and everybody was screaming on the telephone,” Marchand stated about their dialog. “It was type of humorous.”

In the course of the medal ceremony, the group chanted “Lé-on, Lé-on” after which collectively sang the nationwide anthem because it performed over the loudspeaker. As Marchand walked across the enviornment, along with his first Olympic gold medal round his neck, even staff officers from different nations may very well be noticed filming him on their telephones, as if to seize a second which may in the end be considered because the official begin of a brand new period.

On Wednesday, it was extra of the identical throughout each races and each medal ceremonies. Marchand stated the group gave him power and regardless of his pure aversion to consideration, he discovered himself surging due to it.

“I wasn’t ignoring it,” Marchand stated. “I used to be actually making an attempt to pay attention what was taking place throughout the 200 fly. The 200 fly was truly loopy on the final 50 [meters] as a result of I used to be coming again on Kristof [Milak] and I may hear the group simply going loopy. I believe that is why additionally I used to be in a position to win that race, actually use that power from the group. And the [breaststroke] was additionally the identical as a result of each time I take a breath I can hear this big noise for me, so it is fairly cool.”

Marchand nonetheless has two extra probabilities so as to add to his medal haul — within the 200m IM on Friday, and as a part of the French 4x100m medley relay staff Sunday, the ultimate day of competitors. Even with all the particular person glory, Behm believes a relay medal can be a selected supply of pleasure for Marchand.

And it might give him a possibility to conclude his historic Video games similar to Phelps did in 2008 as he led the U.S. staff to gold and broke the world file.

“I believe [Marchand] believes relay medals are price greater than particular person medals,” Behm stated. “That is simply the best way most individuals suppose within the NCAA system. For him to have the ability to assist deliver a medal, particularly a gold, to a few different guys can be the best factor for him.

“And I do know that 2008 relay is burned into his thoughts. So if it is an opportunity to try this for France, then yeah, he will do it. He is very conscious of the historical past.”