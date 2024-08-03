Legendary status: U.S. shot putter Ryan Crouser wins unprecedented third gold medal

It is turn into a quadrennial custom to say it: Ryan Crouser has gained shot put gold.

Already among the many all-time nice Olympians, Crouser now enters a class of his personal. The 31-year-old American is the primary shot putter ever — man or lady — to win three gold medals.

After successful gold at each the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, Crouser clinched gold No. 3 on Saturday in Paris with a throw of twenty-two.90m.

U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs claimed his third consecutive Olympic silver medal with a clutch 22.15m toss on his sixth try by torrential rain at Stade de France. Simply behind him, Jamaican Rajindra Campbell grew to become the primary particular person – man or lady – in his nation’s historical past to earn a shot put medal of any variety, taking the bronze.

This night time was all about Crouser, nevertheless, from begin to end. What makes Crouser’s historic accomplishment much more distinctive are the brutal accidents and well being points he is trudged by. He gained the 2023 World Championships regardless of having two blood clots in his left leg, risking all of it to make the cross-Atlantic flight to Budapest with the clots.

Then in 2024, he underwent two brutal procedures — one on his elbow, one on his pectoral, which he damage whereas bench urgent. These put his standing for Paris unsure, however Crouser rallied.

“You are coping with quite a lot of self-doubt,” he stated earlier than the Olympics. “I might attempt to throw, would not be capable to, after which I would must spend every week rehabbing.

Behind your thoughts, it is like, ‘Man, at 31, am I ever going to get previous this?’

Regardless of all that, Crouser is an Olympic champion once more.

He was born right into a household of throwers. His father, Mitch, was a discus alternate on the 1984 U.S. Olympic group. His cousin, Sam, competed on the Rio Olympics as a javelin thrower. Now, this son of throwing is an unparalleled icon of the game. World report, three Olympic golds, a way (the “Crouser slide”) named for him — Crouser is shot put’s all-time nice.