Legendary Danish Venue Fighting For Survival

COPENHAGEN (vip-booking) – Jazzhus Montmartre, Copenhagen’s legendary jazz membership, is as soon as once more combating for survival after being denied funding from the Danish Arts Basis.

The membership, positioned in the identical venue the place iconic musicians like Ben Webster, Stan Getz, and Dexter Gordon carried out within the Sixties, has a wealthy historical past as Copenhagen’s premier jazz hotspot since its opening in Retailer Regnegade in 1959. Regardless of a relocation to Nørregade from 1976 to 1995, the membership reopened in Could 2010 at its authentic handle as a nonprofit venue.

In a latest press launch, Jazzhus Montmartre introduced that the Danish Arts Council’s choice to withhold funding for the subsequent 4 years has compelled the membership to cancel its deliberate autumn concert events whereas it explores all doable avenues to forestall closure.

“We had hoped and invested closely in reaching this recognition. Now, we’re, sadly, combating for our lives once more. The state of affairs appears bleak, however we owe it to this legendary place to depart no stone unturned,” stated Board Chairman Michael Christiansen.

The monetary state of affairs is so dire that Jazzhus Montmartre has needed to lay off its two staff, terminate hourly workers, and ship house about 50 volunteers. On the identical time, it exhausts all choices for an answer.

“We now have to place the membership right into a dormant state whereas we examine whether or not a brand new path ahead will be discovered. This isn’t straightforward for both staff or volunteers, who’ve been our spine for years, however that is the unlucky actuality,” Christiansen added.

The membership has confronted closure earlier than and miraculously survived. Nevertheless, Christiansen famous, “There are limits to how a lot strain will be regularly utilized to passionate people, foundations, and donors.”

4 years in the past, Jazzhus Montmartre was in an identical predicament, having laid off its workers. Nevertheless, an nameless donor’s beneficiant present on the final minute allowed the historic membership to proceed for an additional 4 years. The membership has been a cornerstone of the jazz scene since 1959, nurturing generations of famend jazz musicians.

“We’re working tirelessly. I can not say once we will conclude. Nonetheless, I need to prolong my gratitude to our loyal supporters, particularly the Metropolis of Copenhagen, which has simply determined to extend its help by 0.5 million kroner. Sadly, it isn’t sufficient to cowl our deficit, however it’s a sturdy enhance to our rescue efforts,” stated Christiansen.





