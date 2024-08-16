Lefsetz Letter » Blog Archive » Greg Kihn

“They don’t write ’em like that anymore”

They usually absolutely don’t.

Greg Kihn and his band have been on Beserkley Information, well-known up thus far for the preliminary Fashionable Lovers album, partially produced by John Cale, the group contained David Robinson, lengthy earlier than he had success drumming for the Automobiles, and Jerry Harrison, and this was 1976, earlier than “Speaking Heads 77” with “Psycho Killer” was launched.

“The Fashionable Lovers” was a legendary punk album when the Ramones had no gross sales traction, solely press, and we learn the press incessantly, when when you have been a little bit left of heart you can nonetheless be seen, being off the radar display was not anathema, by no means thoughts being misplaced within the sea of songs of at present.

And it’s not such as you ever heard “The Fashionable Lovers” on the radio. You had to purchase it to listen to it. I learn in regards to the report, the band that had already damaged up, a lot that I lastly laid down my money.

And I used to be titillated and stunned.

Now when the historical past of punk is written, and in reality it’s been written repeatedly, principally by acolytes, it ought to be famous that the 2 breakthrough icons of early punk, the progenitors, have been each Jewish, Joey Ramone and Jonathan Richman. And that’s necessary, as a result of their lyrics evidenced a Jewish sensibility, a humorousness, the attitude of an outcast wanting in. And regardless of being primary, the music possessed an mental high quality absent from at present’s hit parade. The place you have been coming from, what you have been saying, have been essential. As was perspective. And nobody however the critics and some insiders obtained it. Consider me, even with their third album and “Rockaway Seaside” nearly nobody was listening to the Ramones, and Richman went in such a wacky course, an acoustic people singer rendering his tunes across the summer season campfire…

However whenever you dropped that needle on “The Fashionable Lovers”…

All of the ink was about “Roadrunner,” the opening lower, however the essence of the album got here on the finish of the primary aspect, with “Pablo Picasso.”

All I can let you know is, “Pablo Picasso was by no means known as an a**gap.”

“Pablo Picasso” was a secret handshake, when you knew it you have been on the within, when you didn’t…you didn’t have a clue.

“The Fashionable Lovers” was a membership. And it has continued to get reward over the a long time, however in reality few folks understand it, and they need to, but it surely’s onerous to grasp sans context. This was on the peak of AOR, bands in spandex taking themselves significantly, meat and potatoes, after which got here THIS?

I’ve seen Jonathan Richman many instances. I believed his inclusion in “There’s One thing About Mary” would break him extensive, however that didn’t occur. Similar to Graham Parker in “This Is 40.” Nevertheless Parker had his second, on Arista, although the primary two information on Mercury have been the most effective.

So, why not?

Effectively, whenever you see Jonathan Richman, whenever you hearken to the information you surprise if it’s a put-on. However it now seems that that is who he actually is, identical to one other Jewish musician, Gene Simmons. However Richman appears to be like inward, Simmons outward. However if you wish to know which means the wind blows, you’d be higher off listening to Richman.

All of which hipped me to Beserkley Information.

And I went to see the Rubinoos on the Whisky.

If it was on Beserkley, there was considering concerned. Matthew “King” Kaufman wasn’t solely in it for the cash, though you can hear the influences of Zappa within the information he launched.

However nobody anticipated Greg Kihn to be the breakthrough. For him and his band to be throughout MTV. It might be like some influencer on Threads being as well-known as Taylor Swift, however in contrast to the celebs of at present, EVERYONE KNEW THE LYRICS TO JEOPARDY!

However that got here later. And obtained a second life when Bizarre Al reconstructed it as “I Misplaced on Jeopardy,” one of many pinnacles of the comedic performer’s oeuvre.

And the factor about “Jeopardy” was that keyboard, a direct descendant of Stevie Surprise’s “Superstition.”

“Our love’s in jeopardy, child”

As a result of she’s absent, can’t be present in these pre-cell telephone days.

As soon as once more, at present the script has been flipped. In the event you’re a male on the hit parade you can’t present weak spot, vulnerability, however that’s what made these information nice. Greg Kihn wasn’t that far faraway from you and me.

However “Jeopardy” got here later, ’83, earlier than that there was “The Breakup Music.”

It began with a guitar riff and sound which Bryan Adams would amplify into his breakthrough on “Run to You.”

“We had damaged up for good simply an hour earlier than”

A straight derivation from the sixties. As typical of Beserkley information. They have been referential to that period after we’d all grown up, our youth, particularly these Prime Forty singles we knew by coronary heart.

They didn’t write ’em like that anymore, even in 1981, by no means thoughts at present.

“We’ve been dwelling collectively for 1,000,000 years”

Not like our mother and father we didn’t get married, we wanted no piece of paper from the upstairs choir protecting us tied and true.

And whenever you break up, it does really feel so unusual out within the atmospheres. Unsure I’d heard that phrase in a tune earlier than or since.

So Greg Kihn and his band weren’t a typical MTV breakthrough, they’d put out albums beforehand, unheralded and unknown. However they have been in the precise place on the proper time, and with publicity, they made it.

After which it was over. It at all times is. After which what do you do?

Some return to varsity, some fall into medication, others rob 7-11’s and…

Greg Kihn grew to become a deejay. We knew this. However we didn’t hear him. As a result of radio was native, you could not keep in mind that when Howard Stern was syndicated throughout the nation that was an enormous breakthrough.

And now Greg Kihn is useless. As are two different members of his band. That’s what you verify first today, whether or not the members are even alive, by no means thoughts whether or not they get alongside and go on the street collectively.

Moreover, they are saying Kihn had Alzheimer’s. I didn’t know. Possibly it was someplace, perhaps it was secret. However that lengthy goodbye is such a weird technique to go. You fade away and also you don’t radiate.

And I’m unsure Kihn’s music will both. I imply it’s superb what licensing can do for you, take a look at “My Sharona” and “Don’t Cease Believin’,” placements made them legendary.

And you’ll learn the details within the obituaries, however they gained’t provide the really feel.

Even at this late date, on the flip of the last decade, from the seventies to the eighties, we nonetheless believed.

Music drove the tradition. Overlook Patti Smith, how many individuals listened to “The Fashionable Lovers” and began a band!

There was one thing to dig your enamel into. And it was all rooted in what had come earlier than, rock and roll.

These songs had multiple chord, that they had modifications, choruses, and it was stunning that Greg Kihn was the Beserkley artist to strike lightning, however he did.

And for some time there, on the introduction of the web, everybody was round. You may look them up, ultimately on Wikipedia, see the place they’d been, perhaps even observe them on Fb.

However that period is ending. It’s the ultimate chapter for our heroes, after which us.

And Greg Kihn was a hero. Are you aware how onerous it was to get a report deal, by no means thoughts have a success, two? Almost unattainable. Individuals didn’t sit at dwelling with no expertise and consider they’d grow to be family names. Possibly you had fantasies, however you knew it was unrealistic.

However there have been some who picked up the guitar after seeing the Beatles on “Ed Sullivan,” who performed in highschool bands, after which caught with it. It wasn’t glamorous, they have been falling behind whereas their brethren have been constructing careers, by no means thoughts households, however this was the trail they wanted to go down, to stay to.

And the viewers was prepared for you. All these individuals who couldn’t observe the creative path, they purchased information, went to the membership, music was the grease our world functioned on. Essentially the most nimble and influential artwork type.

And certain, we are able to all bow our heads in prayer when an icon dies, Freddie Mercury, Bowie, Glenn Frey… However they lived above us, we couldn’t attain them, they have been gods.

However Greg Kihn was us only one step eliminated.

However it’s Greg Kihn and the remainder of the 2 hit wonders, legendary album makers, non-stars, who not solely fill out the canon, however our hearts.

It’s at all times bizarre whenever you discover out about these passings. You energy up your telephone, you’re browsing the information, otherwise you get an e-mail, after which your complete previous is specified by entrance of you.

And we expect again and say…

They don’t write ’em like that anymore.

Undoubtedly not.