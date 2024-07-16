Lee Greenwood, Chris Janson to Make Appearances during Republican National Convention

“God Bless the usA.” singer Lee Greenwood and “Purchase Me a Boat” singer Chris Janson are amongst these participating on the Republican Nationwide Conference, which runs by Thursday (July 18) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Others participating within the conference embody lawmakers, governors and officers, in addition to rapper Amber Rose and media personalities Tucker Carlson and Savannah Chrisley.

Greenwood is understood for his 1984 hit “God Bless the usA.,” which reached No. 7 on Billboard’s Sizzling Nation Songs chart. Greenwood has earned seven No. 1 chart-toppers on Sizzling Nation Songs, together with 1987’s “Mornin’ Experience.” In the meantime, Janson has earned two chart-toppers on the Nation Airplay chart, with 2019’s “Finished” and “Good Vibes.” Janson’s 2015 breakthrough music “Purchase Me a Boat” has been licensed 4x multi-platinum by the Recording Business Affiliation of America (RIAA).

The Republican Nationwide Conference comes simply days after an obvious assassination try in opposition to former U.S. President Donald J. Trump throughout a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13). Trump’s proper ear was wounded in the course of the taking pictures. One spectator was killed in the course of the taking pictures, whereas others have been injured, in accordance with the New York Occasions. Secret service brokers killed the gunman, later recognized as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

On Sunday (July 14), Greenwood posted a photograph of himself with Trump on Instagram, saying, “Please pray for him! God bless the USA.”

Trump is predicted to make an look throughout this week’s Republican Nationwide Conference. On Monday (July 15), he additionally named Hillbilly Elegy author-turned-politician J.D. Vance as his vice presidential decide, in accordance with CNN.