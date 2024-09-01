Lee Corso as leprechaun for College GameDay pick

Lee Corso disappeared briefly in the course of the picks phase on “School Gameday” Saturday morning in School Station, Texas. 

Seems the longtime ESPN analyst and former coach was making ready for a wardrobe change that fell proper according to his willingness to be the heel when making his signature headgear decide on every episode. 

Corso dressed up as a leprechaun Saturday, and was escorted again onto the “School GameDay” set by Notre Dame’s precise mascot, with the intention to decide Notre Dame to beat Texas A&M in one of many marquee Week 1 video games to start the 2024 faculty soccer season.

The Notre Dame Victory March performed within the background, accompanied by the boos of Aggies followers, as Corso danced on set for good measure. 

COLUMN:Notre Dame soccer overdue to fulfill the second and ship at Texas A&M

