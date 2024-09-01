Lee Corso disappeared briefly in the course of the picks phase on “School Gameday” Saturday morning in School Station, Texas.

Seems the longtime ESPN analyst and former coach was making ready for a wardrobe change that fell proper according to his willingness to be the heel when making his signature headgear decide on every episode.

Corso dressed up as a leprechaun Saturday, and was escorted again onto the “School GameDay” set by Notre Dame’s precise mascot, with the intention to decide Notre Dame to beat Texas A&M in one of many marquee Week 1 video games to start the 2024 faculty soccer season.

The Notre Dame Victory March performed within the background, accompanied by the boos of Aggies followers, as Corso danced on set for good measure.

COLUMN:Notre Dame soccer overdue to fulfill the second and ship at Texas A&M

The remainder of the School GameDay crew – Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee and particular visitor picker Johnny Manziel — had beforehand picked Texas A&M previous to Corso’s stunt.

Corso had already riled up the group throughout his preliminary look on Saturday’s present. He picked Texas to beat Georgia within the nationwide championship sport and flashed a Horns Up along with his palms, a gesture that additionally drew thunderous boos from the Texas A&M crowd.

“I by no means knew any of this,” Saban remarked because the scene of Corso dancing went on in entrance of him. “I’ve by no means skilled any of this. I’ve by no means been to something like this. That is a lot enjoyable.”

That is the beginning of Corso’s thirty eighth yr on “School GameDay.”

Notre Dame and Texas A&M are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 ET.